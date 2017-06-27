 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi Says It’s A Fair Game; Hard Work & Fans' Support Made Them Win!

It's a celebration time for Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya as they emerged as winners of the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. While Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal were declared as the second runner-up, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande were announced as the first runner-up.

While DiVek fans were happy that their favourite jodi bagged the trophy, many others thought it was unfair decision as the other two jodis deserved the award! People blamed the show and channel, said the scores were rigged and what not! For all these, DiVek has answers to all these, read on..."

Divyanka Asks What The Fuss Is All About? Divyanka was quoted by Firstpost as saying, "Why blame popularity votes? The show is based on popularity and audience voting. Everybody, every contestant and judge knows the format, so what is the fuss all about?" Divyanka Clarifies That It Is A Fair Game "Lots of people are speculating unnecessarily. It's a fair game. And then, we were not just standing on stage; we were dancing and people did like our performances. It is a case of sour grapes." Vivek Talks About Fans Vivek said, "Fan wars are inevitable and it happens during every reality show. But we know our fans, our supporters." DiVek Vs AbiNam Although DiVek worked hard and were strong contenders, many of them speculated that their fan following played a major role in their victory. Many wanted Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande to win the show. Divyanka Believes That Their Hard Work & Fans' Support Made Them Win! For this Divyanka was quoted by TOI as saying, "Vivek and I have worked very hard for this. We do enjoy great support from our fans, but that does not mean that we won just because of them. The audience is not foolish to have voted for us just like that." Divyanka & Vivek Are Non-dancers "See, we are not dancers; from being actors to performing on this stage, we have come a very long way. In the last four months, I haven't slept for more than five hours a day." Divyanka Didn’t Want To Compromise With Her Shows "When I decided to participate in this dance reality show, I knew that I won't compromise with my ongoing show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as that is as important for me as Nach Baliye." Divyanka Says They Never Looked At AbiNam As Their Competitor! "On the other hand, Sanam is a choreographer. He is a fantastic dancer and has always inspired us. So, there is no negative feeling for anyone and we never looked at Sanam and Abigail as competition." Vivek Wanted To Quit Nach … Vivek said how he felt like quitting the show because of Divyanka's health issues. He added, "She had a torn ligament and was also shooting for her daily soap along with attending dance rehearsals." Divyanka Decided To Fight It Out! "However, Divyanka decided to fight it out and that's how we won. As she said, fans are important, but we have also put in a lot of hard work."

The journey wasn't an easy one as both of us were complete non-dancers, we really worked hard to be in the show. We must credit our entire team and choreographers, who specially worked on different concepts to make our acts stand out. And we gave our 100%."

When asked about their so-called rivalry with their fellow contestants Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal and their insecurities, Vivek said that they were all cordial towards each other. He even added that 'most of it was cooked up by social media.

Nach Baliye Fans Upset As Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Bag Nach Baliye 8 Trophy!

Indeed Divyanka and Vivek have come a long way. Despite her back injury and shuttling between two shows (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 8), Divyanka has lived up to the expectations of her fans and judges.

Vivek has also worked hard to match Divyanka's steps. Although the couple had a huge fan base, they managed to impress the judges as well as gain new fans with their dancing skills.

(Images source: Instagram)