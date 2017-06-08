 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal …. Meet The Top 4 Finalists

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 is inching towards finale. The viewers will be excitement to know as to who will be eliminated this week.

With the latest elimination, the top four finalists names will be revealed. Read on to know who have made it to the top 4 list. Also, check out what the contestants will be performing this week!

Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya fans can rejoice as the couple has made it to the final! The couple is among the top four finalist. Divyanka and Vivek will be seen performing Shiv Tandav. Why DiVek Decide To Go Classical This Week? A source associated with the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Vivek and Divyanka have tried everything from comedy and retro to high-on-emotion acts." DiVek To Perform Shiv Tandav! "Each and every week, there has been something different for the audience and never has the duo repeated themselves. This week they took on one of the most difficult challenges thus far with the Shiv Tandav." Terrance Impressed! Apparently, the duo's performance was appreciated by the judges. "Terrance said that 'Aap log sakshat Bhagwan ka roop lag rahe ho' and added that Divyanka has a face like Parvati." Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande The second finalist is none other than Sanam Johar and Abhigail Pande. We know that they are wonderful performer and no doubt that they are among top 4 finalists. Apparently, they couple will be getting perfect score for their act. Sanam Johar Sharing a picture Sanam wrote, "This week is gonna be a lot of fun!!! Couldn't be more proud of my babie @abigail_pande #cutie." Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim Another couple who made it to the top 4 list is Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple already have a good fan base which is a plus point. Also, they have impressed the judges with their dancing skills right from the beginning, which has saved them on the show. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Although Sanaya and Mohit were at the bottom along with Siddharth & Trupti, they get saved. For the latest performance, Sanaya has got an acid victim look. Apparently, the couple will be appreciated and gets a standing ovation from the judges for the act. Sanaya Irani Plays An Acid Victim! Sharing a picture Sanaya wrote, "My boys love me no matter what ❤️❤️❤️. Thanks @nishantbhat86 for such an amazing concept 😘😘😘." Siddharth & Trupti Unfortunately, Siddharth and Trupti could not make it to the last! The couple will be getting eliminated in the upcoming week.

It has to be recalled that they re-entered the show along with Aashka and Brent as wild card entrants. Seems like even after getting the second chance could not save them!

The upcoming episode will have Salman Khan and Sohail Khan as special guests as they will be seen promoting their upcoming film Tubelight on the show.

It will be a Dabangg reunion as Salman's Dabangg co-actress Sonakshi Sinha is the judge of the show.

This season has been good for the makers as they had lined up interesting celebrity couples on the show.

Almost all of the couples on the show are popular among the audiences, and this was the main reason that the show made it to the top 20 on the TRP chart. The ratings of the show were better compared to the previous season!

The show did not see new wild card entries although many names of celebrity couples were doing the rounds. The makers circulated the already eliminated contestants on the show as wild card entries. It was like a second chance for the eliminated couples!

