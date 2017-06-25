 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Win Nach Baliye 8 Trophy!

Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale is happening today and the fans are eager to know who is going to win the trophy.

While a few said Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande are winners of the show, a few others speculated that Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal bagged the trophy. But, now there are reports that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have bagged the trophy.

Divyanka Fan Page Divyanka's fan page on Twitter shared this picture and wrote, "#NachBaliye8Finale #Divek WINNERS 🤘 @Divyanka_T @vivekdahiya08." Team Divyanka Sharing this picture, Team Divyanka wrote, "Winners #DivekWinsNachBaliye8 @Divyanka_T @vivekdahiya08 Thanks to the choreographers 🙏😗 #Divek." Fans Congratulated DiVek On Their Win: Laveena Singla‏ "Wow. Dis is wot fans hav given her in return❤ Extremely happy. Popularity speaks and their hardwork too...Soo hppy #Divek ...#NachBaliye8Finale." Khushibhatnagar_14 & Payal_srivastawa Khushibhatnagar_14: Congratulations for winning nach baliye 8🎉🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊❤❤❤❤. Payal_srivastawa: Congrats for winning nach baliye.. Divek. Kiara_gul "It is a success you truly deserved.It is an achievememt you have truly earned.congratulation @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya 😚." Putriwidya18_ariyani "Uwawwwww congratulations for you both my inspirations....😘😘😘😘 you all the best..best..best ever..😁😁 from ID.... It's make me happy.. So you to." Yuliannnii "Congratulation mrs @divyankatripathidahiya and mr @vivekdahiya u both deserve it..i know that since at the first time i saw your performance in nach baliye..u always nailed ur stage..😙😙👏🙌🙌. The_Old_Soul6 "Yayyy congratulations !! Finally❤❤ all ur hardwork paid off 🙌🙌 @vivekdahiya I always want u guys has to win nach baliye . My all tym favorite Jodi. 😘 You guys deserve this .☺"

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, being non-dancers, have managed to impress the viewers as well as the judges. Divyanka has already impressed fans with her acting skills and now both Divyanka and Vivek have managed to impress the fans with their dancing skills.

Despite her back injury and shuttling between two shows (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 8), Divyanka has lived up to the expectations of his fans and judges.

As we said before, Divyanka and Vivek have huge fan base, which is the major plus point. They are active on social media and their promotional strategy (#DivekVoteChain & #PowerOfThree) have indeed worked out for them! Thanks to the PR!

Divyanka and Vivek had a roller coaster ride on Nach Baliye 8. No doubt, the couple impressed the fans and judges, but there were rumours regarding Divyanka and Vivek's win.

It was said that the actress had threatened Star Plus to make her winner otherwise she would quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress even gave a befitting reply to the person who tweeted it.