 »   »   » Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit & Sanam-Abigail - Who Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8?

The dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 started with 10 popular celebrity couples of television industry. This time, the show has managed to win the hearts of the audiences with the interesting line-up of celebrity contestants and the theme, 'romance wala dance'.

Now, the dance reality show is inching towards finale. The top three couples - Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey have come a long way.

Why Divyanka & Vivek Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8: Reason 1 Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, being non-dancers, have managed to impress the viewers as well as the judges. Why DiVek Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8: Reason 2 Despite her back injury and shuttling between two shows (Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Nach Baliye 8), Divyanka has lived up to the expectations of his fans and judges. Why DiVek Might Win The Show? Divyanka and Vivek have huge fan base, which is the major plus point. They are active on social media and their promotional strategy (#DivekVoteChain & #PowerOfThree) have indeed worked out for them! Thanks to the PR! Why Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8? Reason 1 Sanaya Irani is, no doubt, an amazing dancer. The actress has been praised by the judges for the dancing skills. It has to be recalled that she had participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Why Sanaya & Mohit Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8? Reason 2 Mohit is a non-dancer and has worked hard to match up to his ‘baliye' Sanaya's steps. Even the judge Terence Lewis had revealed that ‘Mohit has been upping his game way too much and has justified being in the competition'. Why MoNaya Might Win The Show? Like DiVek, MoNaya too, have a huge fan base. Remember... how both parties fans had gone to extreme to save their jodis? Although they do not have PR, their fans are enough for them to make the jodi win! Why Sanam Johar & Abigail Pandey Deserve To Win Nach Baliye 8? Sanam is a trained dancer, while Abigail has always tried to match up his steps. They have always given performances of professional level. Their performance is the only major plus and they deserve to win the show. Divyanka-Vivek, Sanaya-Mohit & Sanam-Abigail Deserve To Win… All the three couples have spectacular chemistry and always lived up to the theme of the show - Romance wala dance.

Well, as all of us know, there is only one winner!

Hit the comment box and let us know who deserves to win the show....