 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil & Arjun Kapoor Add Charm To The Show

Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale is around the corner. Apart from two celebrity couples Mahi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Sanjeeda-Aamir, who is performing on the finale night, Bollywood celebrities too, will be seen adding charm to the show.

Mubarakan cast - Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, and Ranbir Kapoor from Jagga Jasoos will be seen as special guests during Nach Baliye 8 finale.

Ranbir Kapoor On Nach Baliye 8 Set Ranbir Kapoor will be seen promoting his upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, which also has Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Ranbir Kapoor With Anurag Basu The shooting of the Grand Finale recently happened. Ranbir was seen showing off his moves as well, on the Nach Baliye stage. The actor was accompanied by director Anurag Basu. Ranbir Sans Katrina Promoting Film Jagga Jasoos Ranbir's co-actor Katrina could not make it as she is busy shooting in Malta for her next film Thugs of Hindostan alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty On Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale Apart from Ranbir, other Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty were also on the sets to promote their upcoming film Mubarakan. Anil & Arjun With Nach Baliye 8 Team Anil and Arjun along with the judges Sonakshi Sinha, Mohit Suri and Terence Lewis, as well as the host, Karan Wahi had some fun time on Nach Baliye stage while shooting for Nach Baliye 8 finale. Anil Kapoor Promoting Mubarakan On Nach Baliye 8 While Anil proved that he has still got the moves, Sonakshi was also seen bonding well with Arjun as the duo had worked together in Tevar. Sonakshi With Ileana & Athiya Sonakshi was also seen bonding well with Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. The beauties were even seen striking a pose to the shutterbugs. Who Bags The Trophy? Nach Baliye 8 top three couples - Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey have shot for the show. But, we are yet to see who won the show.

Who do you think have won this season's trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views...