 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Here’s How The Team Had Fun Shooting For The Finale …

Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale is just a few hours away. The celebrity couples have already shot for the finale and going by the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, we are sure the couples and the team had great fun!

Apart from the top three finalists, the grand finale will also have the other couples who were eliminated. As we revealed earlier, the Bollywood celebrities, who were on the sets to promote their upcoming films, added charm to the finale episode. Have a look....

DiVek Divyanka shared this picture and wrote, "#PostPerformanceLook from #RainSequence last night. #NachBaliye8 @starplus." Vivek Vivek Dahiya shared this picture and wrote, "Look for the day!" Isn't Vivek looking dashing in white dress? Sanam Johar Sanam Johar shared a video clip in which he and Vivek are seen aiming for the trophy. He wrote, "1st look of nachbaliye 8 trophy. #myfriend #bicepsworkoutpartner #cheers #respect #wewanttowin @vivekdahiya #flexedout So proud to be top 3 with both the couples." Monalisa Monalisa shared a few pictures from the finale week and wrote, "All set for the shoot of Nach Baliye finale week with @vikrant8235 #AllWhite #CouplesUnite #onelasttime #lotoffun #excitement #surprises #lovingit #dontmissit 😍😍." Mona & Vikrant Sharing this picture, Mona wrote, "Will Miss this Lovely Couch... Feeling so yun yun 😢😢 ... #nachbaliye8 #grandfinale #lastmoments #awesome #journey." Mona & Vikrant With Ranbir Posting this picture, Mona wrote, "Met Him @ranbirkapoor Today Finally...for whom i was waiting for so so long.... Its like a dream come true.... Just can't express my feeling how happppyyy i am... #superstar #rockstar#jaggajasoos #promotion #nachbaliye8 .... #dreamsgettingfulfilled #lovehim#thankyougod." Mona & Vikrant With Anurag Sharing picture snapped with Anurag and Vikrant, Mona wrote, "#AboutYesterday With the director of #JaggaJasoos Mr. Anurag Basu on the set of #NachBaliye finale. Such a great director... @starplus #bongconnection 😊😊." Sanam & Abigail Abigail took everyone on the sets, as she went down on her knee to propose to her beau Sanam. The couple also made their relationship official by exchanging rings. Bharti Singh Bharti shared a video clip and wrote, "Wah @shoaib2087 kya vedio kharab kiya HAI wah wah👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣 #nachbaliye8 #bhaarsh #shootinglife😘😘😘."

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Harsh, who were preparing for the Nach Baliye 8 finale might not attend the finale as Bharti was rushed to the hospital after she complained of severe stomach pain.

A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Bharti and Harsh had various segments in the finale episode. However, Bharti had to leave because of severe stomach ache and was rushed to the hospital around 3 am on Thursday. Now, she will have to undergo a liver surgery and there is no other option for the couple but to miss the finale."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Nach Baliye 8 finale...