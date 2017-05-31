 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8 Latest Elimination: Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble To Be Evicted!

The celebrity contestants of Star Plus' popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 have been successful in impressing the audiences as well as the judges. But, all are aware that only the best celebrity couple will survive.

Last week, there was no elimination. But, this week one of the couples will have to bid goodbye to Nach Baliye 8, and that will be Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble!

Aashka-Brent and Siddharth-Trupti were at the bottom. Although Aashka-Brent got good points this week, they lost it out on the vote count calculated on the basis of their last week's performance!

It has to be recalled that Remo D'Souza was on the show to promote his upcoming show Dance+. He had challenged the contestants. He will join the judge panel and the scores will be increased from 30 to 40 points.

It is said that during the performance, Brent suffered injury and was rushed to the hospital. Apparently, Aashka and Brent were challenged to perform western hip hop.

Brent wanted to take the challenge a level up and the couple was seen rehearsing which included acrobatics, stunts and flips. While performing one of the flips, Brent injured his ankle! Brent was suggested to rest!

But, the couple still performed and didn't let the injury deter them. As a result, they even got first perfect score on the show. Unfortunately, they got eliminated!

It has to be recalled that Aashka and Brent had got second lucky chance to prove themselves (they had entered as wild card entrants)!