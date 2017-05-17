 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa To Get Eliminated

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Nach Baliye 8 has been keeping the
viewers engaged and has found its place on the TRP charts. The
eliminations and announcement of wild card entries is keeping the
viewers curious.
Recently, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who wowed the
audiences and judges, got eliminated and shocked the audiences.
Now, there are reports that Bharti Singh and her beau Harsh
Limbachiyaa will be getting eliminated in the upcoming episode.
Also, there are reports that the recently eliminated contestants
will be getting a second chance on the show. Utkarsha Naik-Manoj
Verma, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, Pritam Singh-Amanjot,
Monalisa-Vikrant and Aashka-Brent will be re-entering the dance
reality show as wild card entries.
There are also reports that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya,
will be impressing the judges with their performances. They will be
getting highest score - 30.
Apparently, it is said that the newly eliminated couple Bharti
and Harsh refused to re-enter the show as wild card entry.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the dance
reality show...
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 20:15 [IST]
