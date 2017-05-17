 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Bharti Singh & Harsh Limbachiyaa To Get Eliminated

Nach Baliye 8 has been keeping the viewers engaged and has found its place on the TRP charts. The eliminations and announcement of wild card entries is keeping the viewers curious.

Recently, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble, who wowed the audiences and judges, got eliminated and shocked the audiences. Now, there are reports that Bharti Singh and her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa will be getting eliminated in the upcoming episode.

Also, there are reports that the recently eliminated contestants will be getting a second chance on the show. Utkarsha Naik-Manoj Verma, Siddharth Jadhav-Trupti, Pritam Singh-Amanjot, Monalisa-Vikrant and Aashka-Brent will be re-entering the dance reality show as wild card entries.

There are also reports that Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, will be impressing the judges with their performances. They will be getting highest score - 30.

Apparently, it is said that the newly eliminated couple Bharti and Harsh refused to re-enter the show as wild card entry.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the dance reality show...