 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Salman & Sonakshi’s Dabangg Reunion; DiVek & Shoaib Share ‘Fan Moment’ With Salman!

It is Dabangg reunion on Nach Baliye 8 with Salman Khan appearing as a special guest, and Sonakshi Sinha judging the show.

Salman Khan is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film Tubelight. The actor will be seen on Nach Baliye along with his brother Sohail to promote the film. Read on...

Divyanka-Vivek Click Selfie With Salman Posting the selfie snapped with Divyanka and Salman Khan, Vivek Dahiya wrote, "Chal beta selfie le le re! #LookWhosHere #NachBaliye8 @starplus." Shoaib Ibrahim Fan-Boy Moment With Salman Shoaib too, shared a picture with Salman and wrote, "Sharing the stage with my idol !!! Dancing on his song with him on the same platform!!! A dream come true would be an understatement!!! I froze wen i saw him infront of me..." Shoaib Ibrahim Writes…. "...honestly im still not out of the excitement and cant believe it actually happened!!!! now I cant wait to watch this saturday's episode of nach baliye 8!!! I on screen with @beingsalmaankhan !!! cant cant cant wait to seee myself with him." Salman & Sonakshi’s Dabangg Reunion A source from the set was quoted by TOI as saying, "There were a lot of things planned for Salman and Sonakshi's reunion. They recreated a scene from Dabangg." Sonakshi Dances For Munni Badnaam Hui’ "Even Sonakshi danced to the tunes of 'Munni badnaam hui'. Salman and Sohail were amazed after watching the performances." Sonakshi’s Birthday Sonakshi's birthday (June 2) celebrations don't seem to end as the actress will be celebrating her birthday on Nach Baliye 8 sets along with her Dabangg co-star Salman Khan. Sonakshi-Salman Sonakshi was quoted by HT as saying, "It was a pleasure to have my first on-screen baliye Salman on the sets of my TV show, Nach Baliye. Salman and Sohail are like family to me. So, it was sort of a mini reunion for us." Sonakshi Says… "Whenever Salman is around, the energy is always electrifying. By the end of the episode, I was overwhelmed to even cut my birthday cake with them and the entire cast and the crew of the show." Salman Mocks His Own Dancing Style! It will be fun to watch Salman on Nach as he will be seen mocking his own dancing style! Apparently, Salman's entry was reshot as there were a few misses!

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "When Salman was told his entry had to be re-shot, he agreed without any fuss. In fact, he laughed about it."

"Later, when one of the contestants danced to a medley of the superstar's songs, Salman mocked himself saying, 'Tiger (Shroff) and Hrithik (Roshan) are wonderful dancers, but tum log mere gaane pe dance karte ho because it is easier to shake a leg on my songs."

"Mera dance toh aap jante ho, mashallah hai! Didn't you see, they even made me re-shoot my entry! Hearing that the judges and contestants said that Salman's style is such that no one can copy. It's his own cult style."

We had already reported who is getting eliminated and who has made it to the top 4 for the final. With Salman's entry, and the revelation of top 4 finalists, the excitement has just doubled! We are sure you don't want to miss the upcoming episode.

