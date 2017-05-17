 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Shoaib Proposes Dipika; Baba Ramdev Appears On The Show As A Special Guest!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
The popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye
8 is in news for all the right reasons. The show has been
entertaining the audiences since its inception with its
performances every week.
The show has been getting good reviews and it has found place in
the TRP charts as well. The theme 'Romance Wala Dance' has been
working wonders for the show, as the audiences are absolutely in
love with the jodis, their chemistry and performances on the
show.
Apparently, Bharti and Harsh will bid adieu to the show this
week. Not only that, there are huge surprises in store for the
viewers. Reportedly, Shoaib Ibrahim went down on his knees
and proposed his lady love Dipika for marriage! Read on to
know more...
Shoaib Proposes Dipika For
Marriage
Image source: India Forums
Yes! You have heard it right. During the shoot of the latest
episode, Shoaib professed his love for her and proposed to her with
a ring! As expected, the actress was bowled over by his surprise.
She couldn't contain her excitement and had tears of joy in her
eyes.
Shoaib & Dipika
In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Shoaib let
the cat out of the bag about the same. He told, "Wherever I am
today, it is because of her. When I wasn't working after quitting
Sasural Simar Ka, she told me to make a comeback which is worth
remembering."
Shoaib Is Smitten By Dipika
Furthermore, "On one hand, I am completely romantic but fail
when it comes to being vocal or expressive about it. On the other
hand, Dipika is extremely expressive and equally romantic. But she
has accepted the way I am and is all OK with my in-expressiveness.
She literally treats and pampers me like a kid and I love it," concluded Shoaib.
And The Two Wildcard Entries
Are...
The makers of Nach Baliye have planned a wildcard episode this
week. Out of the eliminated jodis, two jodis will be making a
comeback on the show. And they are none other than, Aashka-Brent
and Trupti-Siddharth.
Baba Ramdev Is The Special
Guest
During the wild card episode, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev appeared as
the special guest. As per the reports by a leading entertainment
portal, there was a tight security, when the Yoga guru stepped into
the sets. The shoot took place yesterday (May 16) and was
kickstarted at 5 pm.
Yoga Session
During the shoot, Baba Ramdev ensured that everyone including
the host Karan Tacker, participants and the judges Sonakshi, Mohit
and Terence joined him for a Yoga session.
Baba Ramdev & Brent
Reports suggest that, Baba Ramdev was particularly intrigued by
Brent and made him do head stands!
Not only that, Baba Ramdev gave yoga lessons to the other
contestants too and urged them to keep calm as they fight for the
coveted trophy.
During a Yoga session with thejudges, Baba Ramdev reportedly
addressed Sonakshi as 'Meenakshi' instead! Not only that, during
the session, the Yoga guru said No' to all the raunchy Bollywood
numbers and apparently, the session was conducted to 'Chak De!
India' instead!
Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 16:32 [IST]
