 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Shoaib Proposes Dipika; Baba Ramdev Appears On The Show As A Special Guest!

The popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 is in news for all the right reasons. The show has been entertaining the audiences since its inception with its performances every week.

The show has been getting good reviews and it has found place in the TRP charts as well. The theme 'Romance Wala Dance' has been working wonders for the show, as the audiences are absolutely in love with the jodis, their chemistry and performances on the show.

Apparently, Bharti and Harsh will bid adieu to the show this week. Not only that, there are huge surprises in store for the viewers. Reportedly, Shoaib Ibrahim went down on his knees and proposed his lady love Dipika for marriage! Read on to know more...

Shoaib Proposes Dipika For Marriage Image source: India Forums Yes! You have heard it right. During the shoot of the latest episode, Shoaib professed his love for her and proposed to her with a ring! As expected, the actress was bowled over by his surprise. She couldn't contain her excitement and had tears of joy in her eyes. Shoaib & Dipika In an interview to a leading entertainment portal, Shoaib let the cat out of the bag about the same. He told, "Wherever I am today, it is because of her. When I wasn't working after quitting Sasural Simar Ka, she told me to make a comeback which is worth remembering." Shoaib Is Smitten By Dipika Furthermore, "On one hand, I am completely romantic but fail when it comes to being vocal or expressive about it. On the other hand, Dipika is extremely expressive and equally romantic. But she has accepted the way I am and is all OK with my in-expressiveness. She literally treats and pampers me like a kid and I love it," concluded Shoaib. And The Two Wildcard Entries Are... The makers of Nach Baliye have planned a wildcard episode this week. Out of the eliminated jodis, two jodis will be making a comeback on the show. And they are none other than, Aashka-Brent and Trupti-Siddharth. Baba Ramdev Is The Special Guest During the wild card episode, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev appeared as the special guest. As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, there was a tight security, when the Yoga guru stepped into the sets. The shoot took place yesterday (May 16) and was kickstarted at 5 pm. Yoga Session During the shoot, Baba Ramdev ensured that everyone including the host Karan Tacker, participants and the judges Sonakshi, Mohit and Terence joined him for a Yoga session. Baba Ramdev & Brent Reports suggest that, Baba Ramdev was particularly intrigued by Brent and made him do head stands!

Not only that, Baba Ramdev gave yoga lessons to the other contestants too and urged them to keep calm as they fight for the coveted trophy.

During a Yoga session with thejudges, Baba Ramdev reportedly addressed Sonakshi as 'Meenakshi' instead! Not only that, during the session, the Yoga guru said No' to all the raunchy Bollywood numbers and apparently, the session was conducted to 'Chak De! India' instead!

Stay glued to this space for more updates of the show...