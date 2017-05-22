 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: 'Teen Ka Tadka' Special; Contestants Gear Up To Perform With Their Choreographers!

The popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8 is in news for all the right reasons. The show has been entertaining the audiences since its inception with its performances every week. The show has been getting good reviews and it has found place in the TRP charts as well and the viewers are absolutely in love with the jodis, their chemistry and performances on the show.

In the latest episode, the eliminated contestants battled it out against each other during the wildcard special episode. Aashka-Brent and Trupti-Siddharth returned to the show. During the wild card episode, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev appeared as the special guest.

During the shoot, Baba Ramdev ensured that everyone including the host Karan Tacker, participants and the judges Sonakshi, Mohit and Terence joined him for a Yoga session. Not only that, Divyanka Tripathi donned the hat of a journalist and quizzed the Yoga guru.

Terence even informed that their 'grooming period' in the show is over! This certainly means that the competition is getting tougher day by day! The celebs are gearing up for 'Teen Ka Tadka' this weekend. Yes, you have heard it right. Sounds exciting, isn't it?

The celebrity jodis will be seen performing with their respective choreographers in the upcoming episode. How excited are you for the upcoming episode? Share your views in the comment box below...