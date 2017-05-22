 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: 'Teen Ka Tadka' Special; Contestants Gear Up To Perform With Their Choreographers!

The popular couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye
8 is in news for all the right reasons. The show has been
entertaining the audiences since its inception with its
performances every week. The show has been getting good reviews and
it has found place in the TRP charts as well and the viewers are
absolutely in love with the jodis, their chemistry and performances
on the show.
In the latest episode, the eliminated contestants battled it out
against each other during the wildcard special episode.
Aashka-Brent and Trupti-Siddharth returned to the show. During the
wild card episode, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev appeared as the special
guest.
During the shoot, Baba Ramdev ensured that everyone including
the host Karan Tacker, participants and the judges Sonakshi, Mohit
and Terence joined him for a Yoga session. Not only that, Divyanka Tripathi donned the hat of
a journalist and quizzed the Yoga guru.
Terence even informed that their 'grooming period' in the show
is over! This certainly means that the competition is getting
tougher day by day! The celebs are gearing up for 'Teen Ka Tadka'
this weekend. Yes, you have heard it right. Sounds exciting, isn't
it?
The celebrity jodis will be seen performing with their
respective choreographers in the upcoming episode. How excited are
you for the upcoming episode? Share your views in the comment box
below...
