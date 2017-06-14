 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8: Oh No! A Popular Couple Will Be Eliminated This Week…

Nach Baliye 8 finale is just a few weeks away. We recently revealed the top four finalists. This week, another couple will be eliminated leaving three couples fighting for the Nach Baliye trophy.

According to the latest reports, Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar and Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actor Shoaib Ibrahim will be eliminated. Thus, the three couples who will be competing for the trophy are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Jain.

Divyanka-Vivek (25 points) and Dipika-Shoaib (24 points) were at the bottom. Sanam and Abigail became the first finalists with 29 points, while Sanaya-Mohit became the second finalists with 28 points.

Apparently, the elimination of Dipika and Shoaib left the judges and the production team, teary-eyed.

The celebrity manager, Aaryan Kakkar also shared a picture snapped with Dipika and Shoaib and wrote, "@shoaib2087 sir @ms.dipika mam You Both Were and are True Gems of #nachbaliye8 no one can Take your place...."

"For many upcoming years people will recall your fantastic journey of This Season and talk about it ... We are very very #proud of you... Alot more has to come in your way.... Wish you alot of success."

Well, we are sure the fans will definitely miss Dipika and Shoaib!