 »   »   » Nach Baliye Fans Upset As Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Bag Nach Baliye 8 Trophy!

Nach Baliye 8 winner is finally announced. The popular jodi of Television industry Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya bagged the award. Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal were declared the second runner-up and Sanam & Abigail were announced as the first runner-up.

While DiVek fans were happy that their favourite jodi bagged the trophy, Nach Baliye fans were upset as they felt Sanam-Abigail or Sanaya-Mohit deserved to win. The fans bashed the makers of the show and the channel by saying that the show had fixed winner and even DiVek! Read the tweets....

Priya "Never thought in my worst dream that Divek would win😑😑 Monayaaaa deserved to win😣 Biased SP can never change😥😥 #NachBaliye8Finale." Mч Jααn 🌹‏ @Itsmuskaaan "Honestly I am not surprised though. Like I hoping for anything better from star plus is just stupidity at this point #NachBaliye8Finale." @Hashini_Me "I'm sure majority must b laughing more than shocked 🙊 Coz everyone was well aware of da favoritism @StarAnilJha @StarPlus #NachBaliye8Finale." Sushmita Das‏ "Losers #divek ... Loser SP @StarPlus ....That's what i think abt them now...#NachBaliye8Finale." ItsSUMIRAN 👻‏ "Give all awards to ur Mata divyanka! And now #NachBaliye8Finale trophy to divek! Pehle se hi decided tha ekta ki chamchi ko dena tha." Smavia‏ "And @StarPlus yet again proves that it's the worst channel ever👏 How much did Ekta and company pay you? Shame on you👊 #NachBaliye8Finale." Jyoti‏ "Reality shows are more FAKE 👊 why dragging it till today and wasted people's time?? #NachBaliye Anamika‏ "@StarPlus Biasedness k baap 😊 #NachBaliye is the proof 🙂abhinam is the name of pure dance and Monaya is hard working couple , they deserved." SKaurT 🌺‏ "I will never watch #NachBaliye again after this horrific RESULT! What a FIXED RIGGED SHOW! #Abinam #Monaya u guys r the REAL winners!" Shinjini Ray‏ "Don't expect anything from reality shows now. The channel which airs it will make their actors win. JDLJ & now #NachBaliye did it. @StarPlus." Jot Kaur ⚡️‏ "Worst winners in the history of #NachBaliye ...I'd say tht evn #monaya r far better & famous couple than #Divek #scripted ..#NachBaliye8Finale." Opsora 👔‏ "Pure #NachBaliye ki history mai most undeserving Jodi is #Divek ☹ ... #Abinam is a true winner ❤."

It has to be recalled that there was war among DiVek and MoNaya fans. We had recently reported how their fans crossed the extreme limits to make their favourite jodi win.

When there were speculations that Divyanka-Vivek is the winner of the show, their fans started bashing the other Sanaya-Mohit, and vice-versa! It was even said that Divyanka threatened Star Plus to make her winner otherwise she would quit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress even gave a befitting reply to the person who tweeted it.

Not just this! Even it was said that Sanaya-Mohit's scores were rigged and were contracted to win the show! But the couple took to social media to clarify that there was nothing as such!

Now that Divyanka-Vivek is the winner of Nach Baliye 8, not just MoNaya fans, many of them feel DiVek do not deserve to win the show and even credited their PR!

What do you think - Did DiVek deserve the trophy? Hit the comment box to share your views...