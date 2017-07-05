 »   »   » Nakuul Mehta Did NOT Demand Rs 2 Lakhs For Ishqbaaz & Dil Bole Oberoi!

We had recently reported that the makers have decided to merge Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi. The makers apparently took this decision as Dil Bole Oberoi could not garner good ratings as Ishqbaaz.

There were also speculations that makers took this decision so that the actors do not demand extra money. The report also stated that the lead actor of the show Nakuul Mehta demanded for Rs 2 Lakhs for doing both the show! But, now Gul Khan has come out in open to clarify the report.

Gul Khan refuted the report and clarified that Nakuul did not demand for a fee hike. She was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "This is not true. Both shows ratings were dipping without bromance. Therefore, the decision to merge them and not shut Dil Bole Oberoi. It is a merger."

It has to be recalled that Kunal Jaisingh had also confirmed about the merger, but he added that he isn't aware if the decision was because of the request of fee hike.

With the merger of both the shows, the producers and channel will manage to save resources on all aspects. According to the report, Nakuul Mehta earns Rs 80,000 to 85,000 per episode, while Surbhi Chandna earns Rs 70,000 per episode. Amrapali Gupta, who plays the role of Kamini, earns Rs 80,000 per episode.

Well, fans who have been missing the bromance of Oberoi brothers will get to watch it soon!

Are you happy with the merger? Hit the comment box to share your views...