 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Nehalaxmi Iyer Shoots Her Last Scene; Leenesh Mattoo Shares An Emotional Message!

Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, has been showered with love and
appreciation from the audiences within a short span of time. At the
recently held Star Parivaar Awards, the show managed to grab the
maximum awards.
For the uninitiated, speculations were rife that Nehalaxmi Iyer,
who plays the role of Saumya has quit the show, which left the fans
berserk. Furthermore, it was said that Rudra's track will not take
off as planned and the makers are in hunt of a new girl opposite
Leenesh Mattoo.
But, Nehalaxmi, who has been missing from the show since a long
time herself cleared the air surrounding her supposed exit and told
that, she is on a break from the show, which made the viewers
happy.
Here comes a twist! Nehalaxmi has bid adieu to the show and has
shot for her last scene today. Shocking, isn't it? Read on
to know more....
Nehalaxmi Shoots Her Last
Scene
Yes! You have heard it right! Nehalaxmi has parted ways with the
show and shot for her last scene today (16 May).
Leenesh's Message
Image Source: India Forums
A disheartened Leenesh Mattoo confirmed the news via his message
on Instagram. He wrote, "Shooting the GOODBYE scene." Leenesh and
Nehalaxmi's chemistry is loved by the fans and they are popularly
called as 'RuMya' by their fans. Needless to say, RuMya will
definitely be missed.
Nehalaxmi Was Spotted At SPA
2017
This news came as a shocker, as Nehalaxmi was spotted at the
recently held Star Parivaar Awards ceremony alogn with the team
'Ishqbaaz'.
A Fresh Start
As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, during the
integation episodes of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi, which will be
aired next week (22 May to 26 May), a fresh love story will begin.
We presume that, Nehalaxmi's last scene will be shown during the
episodes too.
Mansi Srivastava To Enter The
Show
As we had reported earlier, Mansi Srivastava is all set to enter
the show soon and will play the role of Rudra's love interest.
The Story Ahead
If reports are to be believed, during the integration episodes
of Ishqbaaz and DBO, Rudra will be seen attending his friend's
wedding wherein he will bump into a girl (Mansi) who will be
bride's best friend.
However, there will be an unexpected twist in the story wherein
both Rudra and the girl will witness a murder and will get into a
situation wherein they will feel the need to seek protection.
Exciting, isn't it?
When a leading entertainment portal contacted Gul Khan, she let
the cat out of the bag about Rudra's upcoming love track. She told,
"Leenesh is one of the most versatile actors and we have been
waiting to start his love story and now it is time!!"
Furthermore, "Brace yourself because this love story is going to
be one hell of a ride with unexpected twists and turns. Leenesh is
natural!! He can do any genre with total ease!! We are totally
looking forward to his journey of finding love," concluded Gul
Khan.
Are you excited for the upcoming track? Will you miss Nehalaxmi
on the show? Share your views in the comment box below...
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 18:09 [IST]
