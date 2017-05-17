 »   »   » Ishqbaaz: Nehalaxmi Iyer Shoots Her Last Scene; Leenesh Mattoo Shares An Emotional Message!

Star Plus' popular show Ishqbaaz, has been showered with love and appreciation from the audiences within a short span of time. At the recently held Star Parivaar Awards, the show managed to grab the maximum awards.

For the uninitiated, speculations were rife that Nehalaxmi Iyer, who plays the role of Saumya has quit the show, which left the fans berserk. Furthermore, it was said that Rudra's track will not take off as planned and the makers are in hunt of a new girl opposite Leenesh Mattoo.

But, Nehalaxmi, who has been missing from the show since a long time herself cleared the air surrounding her supposed exit and told that, she is on a break from the show, which made the viewers happy.

Here comes a twist! Nehalaxmi has bid adieu to the show and has shot for her last scene today. Shocking, isn't it? Read on to know more....

Nehalaxmi Shoots Her Last Scene Yes! You have heard it right! Nehalaxmi has parted ways with the show and shot for her last scene today (16 May). Leenesh's Message Image Source: India Forums A disheartened Leenesh Mattoo confirmed the news via his message on Instagram. He wrote, "Shooting the GOODBYE scene." Leenesh and Nehalaxmi's chemistry is loved by the fans and they are popularly called as 'RuMya' by their fans. Needless to say, RuMya will definitely be missed. Nehalaxmi Was Spotted At SPA 2017 This news came as a shocker, as Nehalaxmi was spotted at the recently held Star Parivaar Awards ceremony alogn with the team 'Ishqbaaz'. A Fresh Start As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, during the integation episodes of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi, which will be aired next week (22 May to 26 May), a fresh love story will begin. We presume that, Nehalaxmi's last scene will be shown during the episodes too. Mansi Srivastava To Enter The Show As we had reported earlier, Mansi Srivastava is all set to enter the show soon and will play the role of Rudra's love interest. The Story Ahead If reports are to be believed, during the integration episodes of Ishqbaaz and DBO, Rudra will be seen attending his friend's wedding wherein he will bump into a girl (Mansi) who will be bride's best friend.

However, there will be an unexpected twist in the story wherein both Rudra and the girl will witness a murder and will get into a situation wherein they will feel the need to seek protection. Exciting, isn't it?

When a leading entertainment portal contacted Gul Khan, she let the cat out of the bag about Rudra's upcoming love track. She told, "Leenesh is one of the most versatile actors and we have been waiting to start his love story and now it is time!!"

Furthermore, "Brace yourself because this love story is going to be one hell of a ride with unexpected twists and turns. Leenesh is natural!! He can do any genre with total ease!! We are totally looking forward to his journey of finding love," concluded Gul Khan.

Are you excited for the upcoming track? Will you miss Nehalaxmi on the show?