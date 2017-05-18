 »   »   » Nia Sharma's Lip-lock Scene Goes Viral; Actress Urges To Remove The 'Bahu' Tag From Her Name!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Sexiest Television Star' Nia Sharma surely knows how to make heads
turn with her bold style statements. The sultry actress whose
maiden web series 'Twisted' has been getting good response seen in
a totally different avatar in the show. Nia has been paired
opposite Namit Khanna in the series.
The actress is in news constantly owing to vactions pictures,
stunning red carpet appearances and of course her sassy comments!
Recently, the actress found herself in a soup when a lip-lock scene
with her female co-star, Ishita Sharma went viral. Nia has certain
gone bold for her web-series, but this certainly didn't go well
among the masses.
Previously, Nia was in news for posting a video of herself
grooving in skimpy clothes and also for kissing her Jamai Raja
co-star, Reyhna Malhotra. The actress has hit back at the haters
once again. In one of her latest interviews, the actress has a
perfect reply for all the haters out there. Read on to know
her reply...
'What Is The Hoopla About?',
Asks Nia
"Nobody among my family and friends reacted to the smooch with
Ishita. Because, it's such a normal thing. So I don't know what is
the hoopla about? I shot this sequence two months back."
Acting Doesn't Come Like A Piece
Of Cake
"That day, I was very nervous, very uncomfortable. That day I
realised that acting doesn't come like a piece of cake to you. But
after two months, when it's on air it, created waves and I don't
understand why?."
It's Netflix Age!
"It's the Netflix age and I am a girl who watches it from dawn
to dusk. Koi ek scene nahi hai jahan aisa kuch naa ho. So for me
it's very normal. Honestly, we are mirroring the real world. It
doesn't make me a lesbian or the things which people are
writing."
Nia Is Happy To Explore TV &
Digital Mediums
"So being an actor, I am very happy that I have got an
opportunity to explore TV and digital mediums. But in a way I am
happy about all that was written because people are actually
watching the show more."
Remove The 'Bahu' Tag
The actress added that, the strong negative reaction is because
of her 'bahu' image on TV. The actress told, "Remove the bahu tag
from Nia Sharma and then you will understand that whatever I did
was absolutely apt. As long as you will keep calling me TV bahu,
things will not look normal."
Nia In Khatron Ke Khiladi 8
For the uninitiated, the actress is gearing up for Khatron Ke
Khiladi 8 - Pain In Spain. The actress will be seen competing with
her co-star, Ravi Dubey on the show.
In fact, the team has left for Spain last night, as the series
will be estensively shot there. During one of interviews, she had
stated that, she wants to enjoy her stint in the show.
The actress candidly admitted that, she is very scared of
lizards. "I don't know if I will be able to survive for even three
episodes. I am very afraid of lizards, so if they will ask me to
perform a task with them, I will leave the show and come back to
India," concluded Nia.
We would like to wish Nia, all the very best for the show!
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 15:54 [IST]
