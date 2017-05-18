 »   »   » Nia Sharma's Lip-lock Scene Goes Viral; Actress Urges To Remove The 'Bahu' Tag From Her Name!

Sexiest Television Star' Nia Sharma surely knows how to make heads turn with her bold style statements. The sultry actress whose maiden web series 'Twisted' has been getting good response seen in a totally different avatar in the show. Nia has been paired opposite Namit Khanna in the series.

The actress is in news constantly owing to vactions pictures, stunning red carpet appearances and of course her sassy comments! Recently, the actress found herself in a soup when a lip-lock scene with her female co-star, Ishita Sharma went viral. Nia has certain gone bold for her web-series, but this certainly didn't go well among the masses.

Previously, Nia was in news for posting a video of herself grooving in skimpy clothes and also for kissing her Jamai Raja co-star, Reyhna Malhotra. The actress has hit back at the haters once again. In one of her latest interviews, the actress has a perfect reply for all the haters out there. Read on to know her reply...

'What Is The Hoopla About?', Asks Nia "Nobody among my family and friends reacted to the smooch with Ishita. Because, it's such a normal thing. So I don't know what is the hoopla about? I shot this sequence two months back." Acting Doesn't Come Like A Piece Of Cake "That day, I was very nervous, very uncomfortable. That day I realised that acting doesn't come like a piece of cake to you. But after two months, when it's on air it, created waves and I don't understand why?." It's Netflix Age! "It's the Netflix age and I am a girl who watches it from dawn to dusk. Koi ek scene nahi hai jahan aisa kuch naa ho. So for me it's very normal. Honestly, we are mirroring the real world. It doesn't make me a lesbian or the things which people are writing." Nia Is Happy To Explore TV & Digital Mediums "So being an actor, I am very happy that I have got an opportunity to explore TV and digital mediums. But in a way I am happy about all that was written because people are actually watching the show more." Remove The 'Bahu' Tag The actress added that, the strong negative reaction is because of her 'bahu' image on TV. The actress told, "Remove the bahu tag from Nia Sharma and then you will understand that whatever I did was absolutely apt. As long as you will keep calling me TV bahu, things will not look normal." Nia In Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 For the uninitiated, the actress is gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 - Pain In Spain. The actress will be seen competing with her co-star, Ravi Dubey on the show.

In fact, the team has left for Spain last night, as the series will be estensively shot there. During one of interviews, she had stated that, she wants to enjoy her stint in the show.

The actress candidly admitted that, she is very scared of lizards. "I don't know if I will be able to survive for even three episodes. I am very afraid of lizards, so if they will ask me to perform a task with them, I will leave the show and come back to India," concluded Nia.

We would like to wish Nia, all the very best for the show!