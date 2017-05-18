 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati!

Ever since the reports came out that the makers are planning to get Kaun Banega Crorepati back on television, there have been many speculations regarding the host of the show. Recently, we reported that the makers are considering Salman Khan as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It was said that since Dus Ka Dum is pushed to the next year (2018). So, the channel is planning to get him for Kaun Banega Crorepati as there is a demand for reality shows during the weekends. Now there are reports that Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached!

According to Mumbai Mirror, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit have been approached to host the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

A source from the channel was quoted by the daily as saying, "Mr Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya is among those who has been approached to take over as quiz master for season nine. The channel is in talks with both Madhuri and Aishwarya."

It looks like the makers are clear that they don't want Mr Bachchan on the show or maybe the actor doesn't have dates for the show. Or they might want a fresh look for the show.

But, we cannot imagine KBC without Big B as we have almost always associated the show with his deep baritone voice and his charisma! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your views...