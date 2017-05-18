 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, But Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Ever since the reports came out that the makers are planning to
get Kaun Banega Crorepati back
on television, there have been many speculations regarding the host
of the show. Recently, we reported that the makers are considering
Salman Khan as the host of the upcoming season of Kaun Banega
Crorepati.
It was said that since Dus Ka Dum is pushed to the next year
(2018). So, the channel is planning to get him for Kaun Banega
Crorepati as there is a demand for reality shows during the
weekends. Now there are reports that Amitabh Bachchan's
daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been
approached!
According to Mumbai Mirror, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri
Dixit have been approached to host the upcoming season of Kaun
Banega Crorepati.
A source from the channel was quoted by the daily as saying, "Mr
Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya is among those who has been
approached to take over as quiz master for season nine. The channel
is in talks with both Madhuri and Aishwarya."
It looks like the makers are clear that they don't want Mr
Bachchan on the show or maybe the actor doesn't have dates for the
show. Or they might want a fresh look for the show.
What! Salman Khan To Host Kaun Banega
Crorepati?
But, we cannot imagine KBC without Big B as we have almost
always associated the show with his deep baritone voice and his
charisma! What say guys? Hit the comment box to share your
views...
