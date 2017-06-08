 »   »   » Not Salman Khan, But Akshay Kumar To Host Dus Ka Dum!

We had reported that Sony TV is planning to bring Dus Ka Dum back this year. Initially, it was said that Salman Khan would host the show. Since Salman is busy with his films and television show Bigg Boss 11, Sony TV is considering other popular actors to host the show.

There were reports of Ranveer Singh being approached for Dus Ka Dum. Now, it is said that Akshay Kumar might step into Salman's shoes, as Salman's remuneration and dates have become an issue!

Well, it has to be seen how Akshay would manage to host the show as he already has another show The Great Indian Laughter show' with Star Plus in his kitty!

Well, this is because of the team that was managing Salman. It is known that Salman was managed by Reshma Shetty's agency Matrix. Apparently, now the same agency is managing Akshay Kumar and is trying hard to get Akshay on board in place of Salman Khan.

Salman cannot host the show, because he will get busy with Bigg Boss 11 and The Farm's desi adaptation on Colors. He will also be busy with his Bollywood project, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Also, according to the reports from an entertainment portal, Colors are planning to bring Bigg Boss early this year! Apparently, the show might go on air by August or September!

On the other hand, Sony too has a few interesting shows lined up, this year. We had already reported that Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Kapil Sharma Show has also got an extension. There is Sunil Grover's comedy show also lined up!