 »   »   » Not Salman Khan Or Aishwarya Rai, But Amitabh Bachchan To Host Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9!

The makers of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back soon with Season 9. According to the latest reports, Amitabh Bachchan will be back as the host in the upcoming season of the game show!

According to Spotboye reports, a set has also been erected in the film city for the show. But, this time the makers will be having a tough schedule as Amitabh Bachchan has given only 17 days to the show - 10 days in August and seven days in September! Apparently, the makers have to shoot 30 episodes in 17 days!

Earlier there were reports that Salman Khan has been approached to host the show. Later, there were reports that the makers have approached the Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit and Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai to host the show.

A source from the channel was quoted by the daily as saying, "Mr Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya is among those who has been approached to take over as quiz master for season nine. The channel is in talks with both Madhuri and Aishwarya."

We have missed the game show for a long time as the last time the show was aired on television was in 2014.

Well, we are happy that Big B will be back on the show as we couldn't have imagined KBC without Big B as we have always associated the show with his deep baritone voice and his charisma, which is irreplaceable! What say guys?