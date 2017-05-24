 »   »   » OBEROI SPECIAL: Nayantara To Get Trapped; Shivaay-Anika & Om-Gauri's Wedding Festivities Continue!

Star Plus' trending shows, Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi are successful in keeping the audiences intrigued with its latest twists and turns. The shows are having an integration episode - Oberoi Special, until 29 May.

Saumya has left for Australia to pursue her further studies. Shivaay gets to know that Omkara is married to Gauri and brings her back to the Oberoi mansion. The Oberois are shocked to learn the truth about their marriage, but Dadi happily accepts their marriage.

She insists to see Omkara and Gauri getting married again, along with Shivaay and Anika as per the rituals. Thus, the pre-wedding ceremonies begin. The Oberois organize a ring ceremony for Shivaay-Anika and Omkara-Gauri.

Anika and Gauri bond instantly. Everyone except Pinky happily sing and dance during the ring ceremony. Pinky fumes upon seeing Shivaay-Anika's closeness. Viewers also got see a few O'bro moments after long. Check out the latest spoilers of Ishqbaaz and Dil Bole Oberoi below...

Anika's Oops Moment! In the upcoming episodes, Anika will have an oops moment! It is a known fact that Anika has poured a glass full of water on Shivaay several times. While explaining the same to Gauri, she will give a demo. But, Shivaay smartly pushes Om and thereby, she will pour the on Om instead! Oops! This will shock Gauri. Shivaay & Anika Shivaay and Anika want to expose Nayantara no matter what. He suspects the involvment of his family member and will keep an eye on her amidst the wedding festivities. Will Nayantara Be Exposed? Both Shivaay and Anika are unaware that Pinky and Nayantara have joined hands. If reports are to be believed, Nayantara will soon be exposed. Mata Ki Chowki The wedding festivities will continue and a Mata Ki Chowki will be organized by the Oberois, which will be held in a very grand manner. During the puja, Shivaay, Omkara and Rudra will perform the aarti together. Romance Ahead Amidst all the wedding ceremonies, viewers will also get to see some romantic moments between their favourite couple, Shivaay and Anika. Also, Shivaay will soon get to know that Pinky is not his biological mother. Kulgotra Puja A Kulgotra puja will also be held to include the names of the new bahus, Anika and Gauri in the Oberoi clan. Shivaay-Anika and Om-Gauri will leave their hand impressions on the marble board. Om will perform all the rituals unwillingly. Shivaay Flops Nayantara's Plan Apparently, Nayantara will create a huge chaos during the puja. Shivaay will spoil her plan and will make a smart move, so as not to include her name in the Oberois' kulpatri. Gauri Faints During the kulgotra puja, Gauri will fall unconscious and the Oberois will be shocked. Omkara will tend to Gauri. Rudra Meets A New Girl Mansi Srivastava's entry was shown in the last episode. As per the latest spoiler, Rudra will be meeting her at his friend's wedding in Meerut. Mansi will be portrayed as a simple girl who feels scared in presence of boys and a chance meeting with Rudra will change her life.

