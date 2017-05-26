 »   »   » Beintehaa Actress Preetika Rao To Play Sanjeeda Sheikh's Daughter In Love Ka Hai Intezaar?

Surprised? So are we! The latest buzz suggests that popular telly actress Preetika Rao will enter the Star Plus' latest offering, Love Ka Hai Intezaar starring Keith Sequiera, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles.

The show produced by Alchemy Films hit the television screens on May 15 under Star Plus Dophar and has been getting positive feedback from the viewers for its storyline, performances and on-screen chemistry of Keith and Sanjeeda.

It was speculated that Preetika will enter the show as Sanjeeda aka Kamini Mathur's younger sister. Contrary to the previous reports, the latest piece of information is that the actress will play the role of Sanjeeda's daughter!

As per the reports by a leading entertainment portal, "The drama will reportedly take a major turn, wherein Kamini will get pregnant with Madhav's child. And post a leap, Preetika will supposedly portray the role of their lovechild."

However, producer Siddharth P Malhotra maintained that Preetika is playing the role of Sanjeeda's younger sister. Nonetheless, we are excited to see the pretty actress on television after a long time.

Preetika has been missing from the small screen from quite sometime. She was last seen as Aaliya in Colors' popular Beintehaa.

Preetika rose to fame with her acting skills and chemistry with co-star, Harshad Arora. The actress recently walked the red carpet for Star Parivaar Awards 2017.

We can't wait for Preetika's entry on the show...