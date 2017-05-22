 »   »   » THE SHOW MUST GO ON! Ragini Shah Replaces Veteran Actress Reema Lagoo In Naamkaran!

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away in the wee hours of morning on May 18, due to cardiac arrest. The 59-year old actress complained of chest pain and was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed her last.

The actress was playing the role of Dayavanti Mehta in Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran. A lot of actors took to express their condolences for the late actress on the social media. The actress' Naamakaran co-stars were shocked over her sudden demise and shared hearfelt posts on the social media.

As per the current track, the entire team is shooting for Neil and Riya's wedding sequence. Popular actress Ragini Shah who has been part of shows such as Diya Aur Baati Hum and Saraswathichandra has been roped in to step into Reema Lagoo's shoes. Read on to know more...

Ragini Shah Replaces Reema Lagoo As per the sources, "The current track required Daya's character and we had no option but to lock another actress. Ragini has a strong personality and is an acclaimed actress; we couldn't have got a better replacement. She has also started shoot for the serial." Ragini Shah Is The New Dayavanti In an interview to a leading entertinment portal, Ragini confirmed the news. "Though I hadn't worked with Reemaji, we knew each other because of our theatre background. I am a Gujarati theatre artiste and she had featured in a few Gujarati plays." 'The Task Is Challenging', Says Ragini "I have never replaced any actress in my career so far, let alone replacing someone who is no more with us. I was finalised for the show within two hours. The task is challenging and I am overwhelmed with emotions." The Show Must Go On Playing the part, which was originally portrayed to perfection by Reemaji, feels extremely heavy. But as they say, the show must go on." Ragini's Tribute To The Late Actress Ragini says that this project will be a dedication to the late actress. "It's not possible to replicate her on the show. I have been given the creative freedom to approach the character my way. This one will be for Reemaji," she concludes. Sayantani Remembers Her Co-star Meanwhile, her Naamkaran co-stars continue to remember the late actress. Sayantani Ghosh told, "Words can't express what I feel. It's numbness of another kind. Shall always remember her fondly.. so many sweet memories..."

Gulfam Khan, fondly recalled Reema Lagoo's last day on the sets to a leading entertainment portal. She told, "I remember someone on set brought vada pav while she was giving a shot. Interrupting her shoot, Reemaji said "Keep that for me too, I'll enjoy it after the shoot." There was a scene where she was supposed to stare at me and she gave me a naughty smile and wanted to have several takes for it."

Furthermore, "She was all happy the last day she shot as we were shooting marriage sequences. She was suffering from laryngitis but continued talking to us in whispers."

"She came to my make up room and we chatted for half an hour where she was mostly whispering because of her throats and as usual she was talking about her daughter," Gulfam added," concluded Gulfam.