 »   »   » Reema Lagoo No More: Naamkaran Co-stars Shocked; Barkha, Indraneil & Gulfam Attend The Funeral!

Film and Television fraternities woke up a shocking news this morning (May 18). Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away in the wee hours of morning today, around 3.15 am due to a cardiac arrest.

The 59-year old actress complained of chest pain last night and was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed her last. A popular face in 80s and 90s, the actress has mostly played positive roles.

The actress is best remembered for playing the role of a mother on-screen in various superhit films. A lot of actors took to express their condolences for the late actress on the social media. The actress' Naamakaran co-stars were shocked over her sudden demise and shared hearfelt posts on the social media. Read on to know more...

Mahesh Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt, who has helmed Naamkaran, expressed his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "He tweeted, "We said Good Bye to one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never happened. We think we have time. We don't!! Good Bye Reema Ji." Barkha Bisht When a leading entertainment portal contacted Barkha, she told, "It still hasn't sunk in. We were working together and I loved her. She was a no-nonsense person, very straightforward and I loved that about her. She was funny and lively, she would get poha for me from her house. She would always guide me when I was in doubt and I have learnt so much from her and even though we might not always have been in touch. I will miss her deeply." Arsheen Namdaar Child artist Arsheen told, "I am shocked. Mom woke me up with this news. She called me the day I received the award in star Parivaar last week. Congratulating. Also last month she came to my place on 30th we partied. No one can replace her . She used to call me pillu and I will really miss that. Since morning me and mumma are crying. No one can replace her in my life. I love her so much." Zain Imam Zain Imam tweeted, "Nobody can match the zeal and enthusiasm u had ma'am. U will be missed RIP #Reemalagoo.. Was indeed a pleasure wrking with u in naamkaran." Viraf Patel Viraf Patel tweeted, "Didn't know Will See her like this #today in #real #life #RIPReemaLagoo thank u @MaheshNBhatt for letting me be her onscreen son #Naamkarann." Barkha, Indraneil & Gulfam Attend Funeral Barkha Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta and Gulfam Khan attended the veteran actress' funeral today.

Most of her co-stars are saddened and shocked by the actress's sudden death. When a leading entertainment portal contacted Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Neela in Naamkaran, she told, "Not in a frame of mind to say anything."

Gulfam Khan told, "I am devastated after hearing the news. I am not able to come to terms with the news. She was shooting with us till 7 pm yesterday. Reemaji was in such a good mood as we all were shooting for the sangeet ceremony. She had a bad throat so was not able to talk much. Life is so unpredictable."

Shruti Ulfat took to Instagram to offer her condolences. She wrote, "Rima ji will miss u ...beautiful actor with a beautiful heart. Ull be spiritually with us always. May ur onward journey be beautiful."

Rest in peace, Reema Lagoo!