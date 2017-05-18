 »   »   » Reema Lagoo No More: Naamkaran Co-stars Shocked; Barkha, Indraneil & Gulfam Attend The Funeral!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Film and Television fraternities woke up a shocking news this
morning (May 18). Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away in the wee
hours of morning today, around 3.15 am due to a cardiac arrest.
The 59-year old actress complained of chest pain last night and
was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed
her last. A popular face in 80s and 90s, the actress has mostly
played positive roles.
The actress is best remembered for playing the role of a mother
on-screen in various superhit films. A lot of actors took to
express their condolences for the late actress on the social media.
The actress' Naamakaran co-stars were shocked over her sudden
demise and shared hearfelt posts on the social media. Read
on to know more...
Mahesh Bhatt
Mahesh Bhatt, who has helmed Naamkaran, expressed his
condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "He tweeted, "We said Good Bye to
one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never
happened. We think we have time. We don't!! Good Bye Reema Ji."
Barkha Bisht
When a leading entertainment portal contacted Barkha, she told,
"It still hasn't sunk in. We were working together and I loved her.
She was a no-nonsense person, very straightforward and I loved that
about her. She was funny and lively, she would get poha for me from
her house. She would always guide me when I was in doubt and I have
learnt so much from her and even though we might not always have
been in touch. I will miss her deeply."
Arsheen Namdaar
Child artist Arsheen told, "I am shocked. Mom woke me up with
this news. She called me the day I received the award in star
Parivaar last week. Congratulating. Also last month she came to my
place on 30th we partied. No one can replace her . She used to call
me pillu and I will really miss that. Since morning me and mumma
are crying. No one can replace her in my life. I love her so
much."
Zain Imam
Zain Imam tweeted, "Nobody can match the zeal and enthusiasm u
had ma'am. U will be missed RIP #Reemalagoo.. Was indeed a pleasure
wrking with u in naamkaran."
Viraf Patel
Viraf Patel tweeted, "Didn't know Will See her like this #today
in #real #life #RIPReemaLagoo thank u @MaheshNBhatt for letting me
be her onscreen son #Naamkarann."
Barkha, Indraneil & Gulfam
Attend Funeral
Barkha Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta and Gulfam Khan attended the
veteran actress' funeral today.
Most of her co-stars are saddened and shocked by the actress's
sudden death. When a leading entertainment portal contacted
Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Neela in Naamkaran, she
told, "Not in a frame of mind to say anything."
Gulfam Khan told, "I am devastated after hearing the news. I am
not able to come to terms with the news. She was shooting with us
till 7 pm yesterday. Reemaji was in such a good mood as we all were
shooting for the sangeet ceremony. She had a bad throat so was not
able to talk much. Life is so unpredictable."
Shruti Ulfat took to Instagram to offer her condolences. She
wrote, "Rima ji will miss u ...beautiful actor with a beautiful
heart. Ull be spiritually with us always. May ur onward journey be
beautiful."
Rest in peace, Reema Lagoo!
