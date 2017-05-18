 »   »   » SHOCKING! Reema Lagoo No More; Television Actors React To Veteran Actress' Death

Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59. The actress suffered a cardiac arrest. It came as shocking news for all of us as there were no reports regarding the actress' ill health.

According to the reports, the actress complained of chest pain on Wednesday night (May 17). She was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed her last. Television actors were shocked with the sudden death. They took to social media to express their condolences.

Mahesh Bhatt "We said goodbye to one another after making a promise to meet soon. That never happened . We think we have time.We don't!!Goodbye Reemaji." Divyanka Tripathi & Namish Taneja Divyanka: #RIP Reema Lagoo ji. Big loss to the industry!🙏😞

Namish: Woke up with the sad news, RIP #ReemaLagoo. ma'am💐 Manish, Ragini & Geetanjali Maniesh Paul‏: RIP reema lagoo ji...u will be missed...

Ragini Khanna‏: Rip reemaji 🙏🏼 #ReemaLagoo 🙏🏼

Geetanjali Tikekar: RIP Reemaji 😔🙏🏻 Sana & Karan Sana Sheikh‏: Dharti pe roop maa baap ka us vidhaata ki pehchaan hai :( #ReemaLagoo

Karan Tacker‏: Such a pivotal part of the films I grew up to.. truly sad.. RIP #ReemaLagoo ji. Keith Sequeira "RIP Reema Lagoo ji ! An actress whom I have seen from my childhood with fantastic acting skills. She'll always be remembered as Shrimatiji." Zain Imam‏ "Nobody can match the zeal and enthusiasm u had ma'am. U will be missed RIP #Reemalagoo... Was indeed a pleasure wrking with u in naamkaran." Mansi Salvi "Reema Lagoo..Artist, mother..a beautiful soul.Unforgettable fond memory of my life.love n respect. RIP." Mohena Kumari "Reema Lagoo ji's shot was ready at 9am on the sets of Namkaran. She never made it. The news is very very disturbing. May she rest in peace and may her loved one's find the strength to cope. Farewell 🙏🏽."

Preetika Rao: Life is so short yet we complicate it.. #RIP #ReemaLagoo ..what a fine actress.. 🙏 too young to go..

Nivedita Basu: She was like my quintessential mother figure Thru and thru😞😞😞big loss for the film industry #RIPReemaLagoo



Annup Soni: RIP Reema ji... 🙏

Sachin Shroff: Very sad to hear this. Got to know she was fine yesterday and shooting. Life is unpredictable.

KRK‏: I saw Reema Ji in Rajashree films and I didn't know her personally so of course i will not miss her. Therefore I said #RIPReemaLagoo Ji!🙏🙏🙏

Reema played the role of Dayavanti Mehta, mother and grandmother to the main protagonists on Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran.

Apart from Bollywood films, the veteran actress was known for her roles in Shrimaan Shrimati, Khandaan, 'Tu Tu, Main Main' and Do Aur Do Paanch.

Reema became famous for portraying 'modern and understanding mother' to some of the biggest stars on both big and small screens.

Divorced from her former husband and actor Vivek Lagoo, Reema is survived by her daughter Mrunmayee, who is a film and stage actress and a theatre director.

The industry has lost a great actress. May her soul rest in peace.