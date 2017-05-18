 »   »   » RIP Reema Lagoo! A Look At The Actress's Contribution To The World Of Television!

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Veteran actress Reema Lagoo passed away in the wee hours
of morning today (May 18, 2017) due to a massive cardiac arrest.
The 59-year old actress complained of chest pain last night aand
was rushed to Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she breathed
her last.
The popular actress has starred in a number of Marathi and Hindi
films, majorly in supporting roles. The Naamkaran actress is noted for playing
the quintessential role of a mother in films such as Saajan, Hum
Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Kal Ho Naa Ho to name a
few.
A popular face in 80s and 90s, the actress has contributed to
the world of Television and was seen in prominent roles on TV too.
Both the TV and Bollywood fraternities are in shock over the
actress's sudden demise and a lot of actors took to express their
condolences for the late actress on the social media. A
look at the actress's contribution to the world of
television....
Reema Lagoo's Contribution To
TV
On television, she was seen in prominent roles in shows such as,
'Khandaan', 'Tu Tu Main Main', 'Shrimaan Shrimati', 'Do Aur Do
Paanch', and the very latest 'Naamkaran'.
Tu Tu Main Main
Tu Tu Main Main was a sitcom series about love-hate relationship
between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. Reema played the role
of a mother-in-law, alongside Supriya Pilgaonkar, who played the
role of her 'bahu'. The series became a runaway hit.
Reema Liked To Do Comedy
Roles
The series was directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar. Reportedly, the
actress liked the script instantly as she loved doing comedy
roles.
Shriman Shrimati
Shriman Shrimati was one of the popular sitcom shows in the 90s.
The show was built on the premise of 'loving the neighbour's wife',
in which Reema played the role of an elegant housewife.
Naamkaran
In her career spanning decades, the actress was mostly seen
playing positve roles. The actress took up a challenge to play a
negative role in Star Plus' popular show, Naamkaran.
Dayavanti Mehta
The actress was seen in the show as Dayavanti Mehta, grandmother
to the main protagonist. The actress proved her mettle once again,
as she received praises for her role.
Reportedly, the actress was shooting for the show till 7 pm
yesterday (May 17) and had left for home after the shoot wrapped
up. The show's producers have called off the shoot today, as a mark
of respect.
The actress is survived by her daughter, Mrunmayee, an actress
and son-in-law, Vinay Waikul. When a leading entertainment portal
contacted Reema's son-in-law, he confirmed the news about the
actress's sudden demise.
He told, "She was absolutely fine but around 1 am she complained
to us of chest pain so we took her to the hospital. However, around
3:15 am she passed away due to a cardiac arrest."
Rest in peace, Reema Lagoo!
Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 11:55 [IST]
