 »   »   » Sasural Simar Ka: Rohan Mehra’s Entry To Create More Drama In Anjali & Sanjana’s Lives

Rohan Mehra, who got popular with his role Naksh (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), will now enter Colors' popular show Sasural Simar Ka. Rohan was last seen on Colors' reality show Bigg Boss 10.

According to the report, Rohan will be seen playing the role of Sameer, an NRI from London, on Sasural Simar Ka. His character will be seen creating a lot of drama in Anjali and Sanjana's lives.

A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sasural Simar Ka' will be changing gears and the focus will now be on the younger generation."

"Rohan will be seen playing the male protagonist Sameer, who is an NRI from London and his entry will result in a love triangle between him and Simar's (Keerti Gaekwad) daughters Anjali (Vaishali Thakkar) and Sanjana (Krissann Barretto)."

Apparently, the makers decided to introduce the new generation in order to bring a new life to the long-running show.

Rohan confirmed his entry and said, "Yes, I am going to be a part of Sasural Simar Ka. After Yeh Rishta and Bigg Boss I wanted to do something different."

He added, "When Sasural Simar Ka' came my way, I lapped it up immediately since it seems to be a good role and different from the ones I have played so far."

