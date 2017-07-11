 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Going Off Air: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Unhappy; Tanya Sharma Will Miss It!

We had reported about Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is going off air. The show will be replaced by Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that was aired during the afternoon slot.
According to the latest reports, Saathiya team is all set to wrap up on July 23. The promo of TSMSP with Saathiya's time slot (7 PM) has already been aired on television. The lead actors of the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tanya Sharma are unhappy about the show going off air. Here's what the actresses have to say....
Devoleene Is Irked When People Ask About Her Feeling On The Show Going Off Air!
Devoleena, who plays the role of Gopi, was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "It really irritates me when people repeatedly ask me the same question about my feelings on our show going off air."
Devoleena Is Associated With The Show For 6 Long Years
"Of course, I am not happy. It was an 8 years long show where I have spent my 6 beautiful and successful years."
The Actress Thanks The Producer & Fans
"I am indeed sad but I am grateful to each and everyone associated to the show from the channel to Rashmi mam to my whole crew members and not to forget my fans, who I derive my strength from, they were very supportive."
Devoleena Is Proud Of Saathiya
"I am very proud of being a part of Saathiya. For me, it's not just a show. It's a part of my life and the way my family and my friends are! But again every journey ends, because it has to. It has been a beautiful journey indeed with lots of love, care, support and criticism."
Gopi Bahu Will Be Immortal Like Tulsi & Parvati!
"Saathiya has created its own landmark and it will be remembered till years to come. Gopi bahu will live like Tulsi and Parvati."
Devoleena Promises Fans That She Will Be Back Soon
"I won't be able to stop myself if I get chance to talk about Saathiya. Therefore I can just say, Thank you Saathiya!! For my fans I will come back soon with something new."
Tanya Sharma
Meanwhile, Tanya Sharma, who plays the role of Meera on the show, also said that she would miss it and the show will always stay in her memory.
Tanya Sharma’s Journey On Saathiya
She was quoted by IANS as saying, "I have been exploring different shades in the same show. Meera was queen of her father Ahem, mom Gopi, sister Vidya, grandmother Kokila and husband Dharam' heart."
Tanya Had Great Experience
She further added, "It was a great experience working with the crew. I took breaks several times and made a comeback too. It was like a roller coaster."