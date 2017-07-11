 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Going Off Air: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Unhappy; Tanya Sharma Will Miss It!

We had reported about Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is going off air. The show will be replaced by Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji that was aired during the afternoon slot.

According to the latest reports, Saathiya team is all set to wrap up on July 23. The promo of TSMSP with Saathiya's time slot (7 PM) has already been aired on television. The lead actors of the show Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Tanya Sharma are unhappy about the show going off air. Here's what the actresses have to say....