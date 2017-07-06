 »   »   » Saath Nibhana Saathiya Spoiler: Ghost Drama! Ricky To Haunt Sameera!

The makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya are trying their best to regain the lost TRPs by bringing a lot of twists and turns in the story. The audiences will witness a ghost drama in the upcoming episodes!

The audiences recently witnessed the tragic death of Ricky that left everyone in shock! Apparently, Sameera would have planned his death by tricking him and burning him alive in his car!

Kokila and Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) are brought home from the jail. The viewers also witnessed major drama where the family members get emotional recalling their moments with Ricky.

On the other hand, Sameera continues her drama and tells the family that she will do the rituals (during Ramakanth's 'shanti pooja') as she considers him as her husband. Kokila stops Sameera, while Gopi collapses! Gopi is admitted to the ICU.

Is Ricky really dead? No, he isn't!

According to the latest spoiler, Ricky will rise from the dead (well, anything can happen in daily soaps)! Ricky will be seen scaring Sameera by taking a ghost's avatar.

This will apparently be Modi's plan to expose Sameera!

It would be interesting to watch whether Ricky and Modi family would successfully expose Sameera!