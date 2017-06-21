 »   »   » Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal Break Silence; Clarify That They Are NOT Contracted To Win Nach Baliye 8

Nach Baliye 8 finale is just a few days away. The celebrity contestants have been requesting their fans to vote for them. Many celebrities too, have been supporting the couples. But amidst the finale preparation, a lot of negative things have been said about Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal.

It is said that Sanaya & Mohit's scores were rigged, MoNaya fans are promoting them with a fake contest, they are contracted to win the show, and many more. We had also recently reported about how MoNaya and DiVek's fans had gone to extreme levels to make them win the show! Sanaya and Mohit finally break their silence to clarify the rumours. Read on...

Sanaya & Mohit Share A Video Sanaya and Mohit took to social media and shared a few videos to clarify the rumours. Read on to know what the couple has to say about the article that said they are contracted winners and a lot more against them.... Nach Baliye 8 Official Account On Instagram "This is a video just to clarify few things... Firstly, Nach Baliye 8 official site on Instagram is anything but official which we have re-confirmed with the channel." Rumours Regarding Sanaya & Mohit "Because I have heard ... a very concerned friend send me an article that says on Nach Baliye 8 official that Mohit and Sanaya are contracted to win the show, they take multiple retakes when it comes to acts, are friendly and have personal conversations with the judges." Sanaya & Mohit Do NOT Take Multiple Retakes Sanaya clarified, "Mohit & Sanaya don't take multiple retakes. Because if we did, our acts would have been much, much better!" About Semi-Finale Act "About the semi-finale act that everyone is talking about... there was a technical error! And just in Mohit and Sanaya's act but another contestants act too!" Technical Error In Semi-Finale Act "So, before fingers are pointed just at us two were two contestants, who also had another retake for semi-finale act, because of technical error and no other any error!" Nach Baliye Judges Are Friendly "We are not on personal conversation with judges. We speak to them on the stage. We speak nicely to them... they are very friendly so there is no harm in being friendly to the judges." Sanaya & Mohit Wish They Were Contracted To Win… "We really wish we were contracted to win the show as we need not work so hard - the sleepless nights that we have had, the extra work that we have done - we won't have done that. Shame on you the people who are doing this." Sanaya & Mohit Do NOT Have PRs Or Managers "We know who are doing this, but unfortunately we don't have PRs or managers who can sling mud at the other co-contestants. Firstly we cannot take the names. And also if we had a pr we would have sling mud at other co-contestants." Sanaya & Mohit Want A Healthy Competition "Guys...grow up, it is a competition... let's make it healthy... let's go out there and win it with respect. Stop slinging mud at other contestants. It's really sad and disguising." Sanaya & Mohit Knows Who Is Trying To Malign Their Reputation "Whoever is doing this, we know who is doing who it is. Guys... please stop doing this. To fans and haters, vote for us we deserve to win."

A few hours ago, she shared another video. She said, "This is another shout out to you all... for telling you all that the video that we made earlier was just a clarification to tell u all that all that is being written is rubbish and not true."

"We don't know why it is happening to us. But we don't want any of our fans... if you truly love us... no bashing at anybody, no bashing other people, because that's not how it is supposed to be."

"So, what has been done to us, should not be done to others guys. I am requesting to u all... no bashing, no starting wars...just love, peace, vote... vote for whoever you want to vote, just make whoever you want, win. But, please no starting war and no bashing people."