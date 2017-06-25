 »   »   » Nach Baliye 8 Grand Finale: Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal Declared As Winner By Tweeples!

Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 had an interesting line-up of contestants compared to the previous seasons. Because of this, the show garnered good ratings and found its place among the top 20 shows on the TRP charts.

The grand finale is just a few hours away. The top three finalists who are battling for the trophy are - Divyanka Tripahti-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal and Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey. Read on...

Top 3 Finalists We asked fans, whom they want to win the trophy among the top three finalists and the answer was - Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal. Poll Question: MoNaya To Win? While 56% of tweeples want Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal to win the show, 36% of them want Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey to bag the trophy. Surprisingly, only 9% of them want Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya to bag the trophy. Tweeples Want MoNaya To Win - Manush Zalyan "And the winner is... Of course MONAYA!! (It's my opinion😍). Let's wait... #MonayaDeserveToWinNB #SanayaIrani @itsmohitsehgal #NachBaliye." Rashika‏ "Either Monaya or Abinam should win. I swear i'll lose my head if Divek win #NachBaliye8." Bhavna‏ "I dnt know who d actual winner gonna be but #Monaya EARNED the respect.God bless you both. You deserve the best! #NachBaliye8." Fathima‏ "Before I wanted monaya to win #NachBaliye8 because of sanaya. Now I want them to win because of mohit and his unconditional love for sanaya😭" Ashwini Ashu " #NachBaliye8 God pls let #monaya be the winner. They are the deserving couple. Hamari cutie #sanaya kithni pyaari lagraiye. 😘 😘 😍"

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal have come a long way. Sanaya is an amasing dancer, while Mohit Sehgal has worked hard on his moves to match Sanaya's steps.

The couple had a lot of ups and downs on the show. Mohit had even forgotten steps while performing, while the duo managed to go on without any stopping.

There were even rumours that their scores were rigged. It was also said that they were contracted to win the show. But, Sanaya and Mohit clarfied that there was nothing as such on social media.

Sanaya and Mohit have a huge fan followers for sure. But, it is no doubt that their hard work has got them so far on the show. We hope the couple win the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...