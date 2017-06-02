 »   »   » Sanaya Irani NOT Doing Kavya Ki Prarthna; Will She Be Considered For Barun Sobti’s IPKKND 3?

Sanaya Irani has been in news for her comeback shows. Earlier, it was said that the actress will be making her comeback with Meenu Mausi. The actors had also started shooting, but unfortunately the show was shelved.

Again, the actress bagged another show on Sony TV 'Kavya Ki Prarthna'. It was said that Namik Paul will be seen opposite Sanaya. The actress was also about to shoot for the show. Later, it was said that the show was delayed due to unknown reasons! Read on...

Sanaya was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Yes, I am not doing the show anymore. There have been multiple delays and I don't know about the fate of the show. So, I have decided to move on."

It has to be recalled that ever since the makers of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has announced Season 3 with Barun Sobti, fans wanted to see Sanaya Irani on the show.

But, Gul Khan surprised the fans by announcing Shivani Tomar opposite Barun Sobti. The fans have been upset that they won't be able to watch their favourite jodi SaRun (Sanaya+Barun) on the show.

While a few of them requested the makers to bring Sanaya back on the show, many of them lashed out at Gul Khan. The fans have declared the show, a flop show, before its telecast!

We asked our readers if the makers should get Sanaya back on the show as fans requested or stick to their new plan.

Most of the readers voted for the first option (wanted Sanaya back), while a very few of them wanted the makers to stick to their plan.

The fans have also been discussing among themselves that if the show's TRPs drop, the makers might consider getting Sanaya back!

In live conversation with TOI, when Sanaya was asked if she was approached for the show, she said, "Everyone is constantly asking me why I am not doing Iss Pyaar Ko Kyaa Naam Doon, I wish I could help you guys with an answer."

"But I have no idea. You have to ask Star Plus and Gul Khan why I am not part of IPKKND. It's not like I have rejected the offer or I don't want to do the show. I really have no idea."

Sanaya also spoke about the roles that she portrayed on her shows. She said, "My character of Khushi was totally different from that of Dil Mil Gaye. And that of Rangrasiya was totally different for Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. So if you see all my characters have been totally different. And I don't want to do any typical Saas-Bahu type role."

The makers of IPKKND 3 recently released a new promo, where Barun is seen burning Shivani's picture. He is seen as a dark character in the promo, this shows he has suffered a trauma in his past!

Barun plays Advay Singh Raizada, while Shivani is seen as his love interest Chandini on the show.

Earlier, 'Rabba Ve' song was released and people started speculating and connecting the show with first season. But, Barun has clarified that the show is no where related to the first season and is completely different!

Well, now that she is out of Kavya Ki Prarthna and the fans want her back on IPKKND 3, will the makers consider her for IPKKND 3?

If they do, it is good for fans but it will be great loss for Shivani as she was replaced in her first show also, the same way!

