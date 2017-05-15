 »   »   » Sanaya Irani’s Show NOT Scrapped; Here’s What The Actress Has To Say About Barun Sobti’s IPKKND 3…

Sanaya Irani is in news for her new show - Kavya Ki Prathana these days. Her fans were all excited for the new show. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste actor Namik Paul was also cast for the show.

But all of sudden, there were rumours that the show has been scrapped! This shocked Sanaya's fans. According to latest news, the show isn't scrapped but has been delayed. Read on to know more...

Kavya Ki Prarthna Scrapped? A source was quoted by a portal as saying, "The shoot of Kavya Ki Prarthna has been stopped with the production house being briefed about this unfortunate development of the show not seeing dawn." Kavya Ki Prarthna NOT Scrapped Kavya Ki Prarthna went on floors and the team had shot for four episodes already. But, it has been delayed as there have been changes in the show's production. Sanaya The channel spokesperson also confirmed that the show is not getting scrapped. Well, the show not being scrapped comes as relieving news for Sanaya-Namik's fans. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon We had also recently reported about Barun Sobti's new show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3. Sanaya had played Khushi Kumari Gupta in the first season of the show opposite Barun. Sanaya Is Still Remembered As Khushi! She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I am still remembered as Khushi. If your characters are remembered way after your show ends, it means you are doing the right thing." Sanaya Is Looking Forward To Barun's IPKKND 3 She was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am really looking forward to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an amazing friend even today." Sanaya-Barun She added, "Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and good luck for the third season." Sanaya On IPKKND 3 The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's a big deal for a show to be getting a season 3. All these years, sequels have been well received, but with Iss Pyaar... 3, it will be different. I am looking forward to what the story will be this time." Sanaya-Barun She added, "Some characters are best when their story is written off with time because then they are remembered for a longer time. If repeated, they lose their charm."

As soon as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 was announced and it was reported that Barun would be part of it, the fans were excited. They wanted to watch both Sanaya and Barun together. But, they were upset that the makers cast Shivani Tomar opposite Barun.

It has to be recalled that the duo reprised their roles as Arnav and Khushi for a web series, last year. So, the fans were also expecting the makers to rope in the duo for the next instalment!

Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada in IPKKND 3. According to the latest reports, Randeep Malik will be seen playing Barun's brother, while Ketki Kadam will be seen as the sister to Shivani's character.

The show will also have Ritu Shivpuri, Juhi Aslam, Sameer Dharmadhikari and Mitali Nag playing the pivotal roles.

On the other hand, Sanaya is currently busy with Nach Baliye 8. Both Sanaya and Mohit have impressed the audiences with their dancing skill. The couple even scored first 30 points recently.