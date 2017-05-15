 »   »   » Sanaya Irani’s Show NOT Scrapped; Here’s What The Actress Has To Say About Barun Sobti’s IPKKND 3…

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Sanaya
Irani is in news for her new show - Kavya Ki Prathana these
days. Her fans were all excited for the new show. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste
actor Namik Paul was also cast for the show.
But all of sudden, there were rumours that the show has been
scrapped! This shocked Sanaya's fans. According to latest news, the
show isn't scrapped but has been delayed. Read on to know
more...
Kavya Ki Prarthna Scrapped?
A source was quoted by a portal as saying, "The shoot of Kavya
Ki Prarthna has been stopped with the production house being
briefed about this unfortunate development of the show not seeing
dawn."
Kavya Ki Prarthna NOT
Scrapped
Kavya Ki Prarthna went on floors and the team had shot for four
episodes already. But, it has been delayed as there have been
changes in the show's production.
Sanaya
The channel spokesperson also confirmed that the show is not
getting scrapped. Well, the show not being scrapped comes as
relieving news for Sanaya-Namik's fans.
Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
We had also recently reported about Barun Sobti's new show Iss
Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3. Sanaya had played Khushi Kumari
Gupta in the first season of the show opposite Barun.
Sanaya Is Still Remembered As
Khushi!
She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I am still
remembered as Khushi. If your characters are remembered way after
your show ends, it means you are doing the right thing."
Sanaya Is Looking Forward To
Barun's IPKKND 3
She was quoted by IANS as saying, "I am really looking forward
to season three and what the storyline shapes up to be. Barun has
been one of my most favourite co-stars, and continues to be an
amazing friend even today."
Sanaya-Barun
She added, "Now that he's back on TV, I'm really excited for
him. Barun is a crazy person and I wish him all the craziness and
good luck for the third season."
Sanaya On IPKKND 3
The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's a
big deal for a show to be getting a season 3. All these years,
sequels have been well received, but with Iss Pyaar... 3, it will
be different. I am looking forward to what the story will be this
time."
Sanaya-Barun
She added, "Some characters are best when their story is written
off with time because then they are remembered for a longer time.
If repeated, they lose their charm."
As soon as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Season 3 was announced and
it was reported that Barun would be part of it, the fans were
excited. They wanted to watch both Sanaya and Barun together. But,
they were upset that the makers cast Shivani Tomar opposite
Barun.
It has to be recalled that the duo reprised their roles as Arnav
and Khushi for a web series, last year. So, the fans were also
expecting the makers to rope in the duo for the next
instalment!
Barun will be seen playing the role of Advay Singh Raizada in
IPKKND 3. According to the latest reports, Randeep Malik will be
seen playing Barun's brother, while Ketki Kadam will be seen as the
sister to Shivani's character.
The show will also have Ritu Shivpuri, Juhi Aslam, Sameer
Dharmadhikari and Mitali Nag playing the pivotal roles.
On the other hand, Sanaya is currently busy with Nach Baliye 8.
Both Sanaya and Mohit have impressed the audiences with their
dancing skill. The couple even scored first 30 points recently.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 20:31 [IST]
