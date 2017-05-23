 »   »   » Shabbir Ahluwalia’s Brother Sameer Marries Naagin Actress Sharika Raina In A Fairytale Wedding!

Naagin actress Sharika Raina tied the knot with Shabbir Ahluwalia's elder brother Sameer Ahluwalia in a fairytale wedding. It was a love marriage for the couple.

Since the couple wanted to stick to their roots, the wedding was a mix of the two traditions as Sameer's mother is a Catholic and Sharika is a Kashmiri Pandit. Apart from Sameer's brother Shabbir Ahluwalia and bhabhi Kanchi Kaul, television actors Mahhi Vij and husband Jay Bhanushali attended the event. Check out pictures....

Sharika Raina Weds Sameer Ahluwalia Sharika shared this picture from the wedding and wrote, "The most beautiful view is the one I share with u!!!❤️" Sharika Sharing this picture, Sharika wrote, "I just want you to know,when I picture myself happy,it's with you!!!🤴💞👸." Sharika & Sameer Sharika posted a picture snapped with Sameer and wrote, "Fairytale wedding begins👼👸👑😇💞." Sharika Reveals How She Proposed Sameer She said, "I took him to a coffee shop on the eve of his birthday. At the stroke of 12, I bent on my knees and proposed to him." Sharika’s Dad Approved Of Her Choice She further added, "It was his dad's birthday celebration. When I went there, I was welcomed by all with so much love. My dad also approved of my choice." Sharika & Sameer’s Marriage Sharika and Sameer are active on the social media. Ever since their nuptial, the couple has been sharing a lot of pictures from their big day on the social media. Sameer's brother Shabbir Shabbir shared a picture from the beach wedding and wrote, "#beachwedding #goa #mylove #happiness #alwaysandforever #weddingshenanigans #mrandmrs #blessedwiththebest." Shabbir & Kanchi Shabbir shared a picture snapepd with Kanchi and wrote, "#mylovely #weddingshenanigans #goodtimes #toomuchfun #alllove #bringingsexyback." Kanchi & Shabbir Kanchi shared a picture snapped with Shabbir and wrote, "#meandmine #whitewedding #goa #lover." They look adorable, don't they? Kanchi Kanchi wrote, "#kashmirigenes #onpoint👌 😎 #siblinglove❤️ #bigbrother #vanityfair #goodtimes #biglove #weddingshenanigans." Mahhi & Jay At The Wedding Kanchi shared a selfie and wrote, "#weddingshenanigans #toomuchfun #biglove #goodtimes #planethollywood."

Sharika became popular with role of Amrita in super hit show Naagin. She was earlier seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 8 and Bollywood film Mardaani. Sameer is also a part of TV industry.

Sharika and Sameer met on the sets of Naagin during one of its outdoor shoots in Rajasthan. The couple eventually fell in love. It is said that it was Sharika who proposed Sameer.

About her first meeting, Sharika was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "I met Sameer while shooting for the show in Rajasthan."

She added, "He is a supervisor producer with the production house. He was completely engrossed in his work. The first thing that struck me about him was his professionalism."

Sharika further said, "I remember this one instance when we wrapped up the shoot quite late in the night. He had made arrangements for those who didn't have their own transportation. I was impressed with his helpful nature. We became friends and then, fell in love."

We congratulate Sharika and Sameer, and wish them a happy married life...