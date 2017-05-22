 »   »   » Shabbir Ahluwalia’s Wife Kanchi Kaul Is Back To Work!

Shabbir Ahluwalia's wife, Kanchi Kaul has been missing from the small screen since a few years. She was on a pregnancy break.

Kanchi shared a picture and wrote that although being a mother was the best gift, she missed her work! Now, she is back to work and ready to start her second innings in her professional life! The actress is shooting in Bangkok.

Kanchi wrote, "The last 3 years have been the most life changing for me ... stopped working !! Put on and lost 25 kilos (twice) and gave birth to my two amazing creations #azai and #ivarr who gave me the best gift of being a #mother"

"... and today im back to what i have missed the last 1000 days ...heres to #round2 #lightscameraaction #woohoo #lovemyjob #multitasker #bangkok #lovingit #nofilterneeded #yayyyyyyy."

Kanchi married Shabbir in 2011. She gave birth to Azai in 2014 and the second baby Ivarr was born in February 2016.

The actress was previously seen on shows - Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Maayka. She was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi - Meri Bhabhi in which she played the role of Shraddha Shergill.

Kanchi was recently spotted at Shilpa Shetty's son Viaan Raj Kundra's birthday party.

We are sure her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

