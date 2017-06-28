 »   »   » Shakti Actress Kamya Punjabi Rushed To The Hospital

Kamya Punjabi, who plays the role Preeto, on the show Shakti, was recently rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy and vomiting multiple times. The actress was rushed to a hospital in Kandivali.

Kamya's daughter was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, mom is unwell. She was vomiting and was not feeling well so she has been hospitalized at Gokul Hospital in Kandivali."

Apparently, Kamya Punjabi was not well from since the past one month, but she still continued to shoot. As a result, her health got worse and the sudden change in climate also deteriorated her health.

The actress was quoted by Dailybhaskar as saying, "All this while, I was on medicines so that the show doesn't suffer. But last night, I was left with no option rather than getting admitted."

Kamya further added, "Currently, I am on saline water and feeling much better now. The reports have not come yet and so the exact reason behind the bad health is not known yet. I am hoping for a discharge soon and join the shoot as soon as possible."

We wish Kamya, a speedy recovery.