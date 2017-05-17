 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty Thanks Sunil For Making People Laugh; Are Celebs Taking Kapil-Sunil’s Sides Like Fans?

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
It is known to all that Sunil Grover is busy with live concerts
after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil was
recently in Dubai for his comedy gig. And look who was impressed by
Sunil's comedy gig!
Yes, it is none other than Shilpa Shetty. The actress, who
attended the event, took to social media to thank Sunil for
bringing smile on everyone's' face. Read on...
Shilpa Shetty Thanks Sunil
Grover
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Many laughs tonight thanks to the very
talented @WhoSunilGrover #dubai #jokes #laughter #fun."
Sunil Grover
Sunil too, wrote, "Thanks aapka. You make laughter look even
more beautiful. Aapko 'hot' etc nahin likhunga, kyunki Kundra sahab
bhi twitter pe hain. 🙏🌺🕺🏻♦️"
Sunil & Raj Kundra's Morphed
Picture
Later, he also shared a funny ‘morphed' picture that his fans
had created. Posting the picture Sunil wrote, "While we were in
Dubai for this event, aap yeh dekho Mumbai main kya ho raha tha
@TheShilpaShetty."
Kapil-Sunil
Post Sunil and Kapil's fight, looks like celebrities are also
taking sides of Kapil and Sunil just like their fans. The
celebrities who attended Kapil's show are seen praising him, while
those who saw or attended Sunil's show thanked him for bringing
smiles on everyone's face.
Mika Singh & Manisha Koirala
Praise Kapil
We recently saw Mika Singh supporting Kapil, and Manisha
Koirala, who had been on the show thanking Kapil for making her
laugh!
Mika Singh Support Kapil &
Kiku
Mika Singh wrote, "Bhaaji @KapilSharmaK9 your show is rocking..
@sherryontopp and @kikusharda are superb... God bless."
Manisha Koirala Thanks
Kapil
Manisha Koirala was on Kapil Sharma's show to promote her film
Dear Maya. After the show, she wrote, "Thank you kapil for making
me laugh so much 👏😂🤣👏 @KapilSharmaK9."
Bank Chor Trailer Mocks Kapil
Sharma
Recently, there was Bank Chor movie trailer was released which
mocked Kapil Sharma. Apparently, Kapil was to do the film, he had
also signed the film. But, because of his busy TV schedule, he
couldn't do the film and Riteish replaced Kapil.
Riteish Replaces Kapil!
As a result of this, the movie got delayed. Coming back to the
trailer, a background voice in the trailer said, "Hum Riteish
(Deshmukh) ko laaye, kyunki Kapil Sharma bewafaa hai, Chaho toh
Sunil (Grover) se pooch lo!"
The makers of the film not only mocked Kapil, it took advantage
of Sunil and Kapil's fight!
Watch Bank Chor
Trailer Here
Recently, a fan tweeted that his French girlfriend saw a picture
Sunil and said that he looked like the younger version of the
Hollywood actor, George Clooney.
He wrote to Sunil, "@WhoSunilGrover Dude, I was scrolling down
on FB & this passed by.My gf beside me said You look like a
younger George Clooney.😂she is french." Sunil replied for the
tweet, "I completely agree with her. She makes sense to me."
Although Kapil and Sunil's fight has divided the team, fans and,
now even celebrities, the two comedians continue to entertain the
audiences in their own way.
While Kapil continues with his show unaffected, Sunil is busy
with live shows. We also watch Sunil as fans' favourite characters
Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Pinky on live shows as well as Sony
TV's other shows.
A few of Kapil and Sunil's fans are already divided after the
comedians' fight. And now, we feel celebrities are also choosing
their sides!
What do you think - Are celebrities too, taking Kapil and Sunil's
sides? Hit the comment box to share your views...
Story first published: Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 18:16 [IST]
