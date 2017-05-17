 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty Thanks Sunil For Making People Laugh; Are Celebs Taking Kapil-Sunil’s Sides Like Fans?

It is known to all that Sunil Grover is busy with live concerts after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. Sunil was recently in Dubai for his comedy gig. And look who was impressed by Sunil's comedy gig!

Yes, it is none other than Shilpa Shetty. The actress, who attended the event, took to social media to thank Sunil for bringing smile on everyone's' face. Read on...

Shilpa Shetty Thanks Sunil Grover Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Many laughs tonight thanks to the very talented @WhoSunilGrover #dubai #jokes #laughter #fun." Sunil Grover Sunil too, wrote, "Thanks aapka. You make laughter look even more beautiful. Aapko 'hot' etc nahin likhunga, kyunki Kundra sahab bhi twitter pe hain. 🙏🌺🕺🏻♦️" Sunil & Raj Kundra's Morphed Picture Later, he also shared a funny ‘morphed' picture that his fans had created. Posting the picture Sunil wrote, "While we were in Dubai for this event, aap yeh dekho Mumbai main kya ho raha tha @TheShilpaShetty." Kapil-Sunil Post Sunil and Kapil's fight, looks like celebrities are also taking sides of Kapil and Sunil just like their fans. The celebrities who attended Kapil's show are seen praising him, while those who saw or attended Sunil's show thanked him for bringing smiles on everyone's face. Mika Singh & Manisha Koirala Praise Kapil We recently saw Mika Singh supporting Kapil, and Manisha Koirala, who had been on the show thanking Kapil for making her laugh! Mika Singh Support Kapil & Kiku Mika Singh wrote, "Bhaaji @KapilSharmaK9 your show is rocking.. @sherryontopp and @kikusharda are superb... God bless." Manisha Koirala Thanks Kapil Manisha Koirala was on Kapil Sharma's show to promote her film Dear Maya. After the show, she wrote, "Thank you kapil for making me laugh so much 👏😂🤣👏 @KapilSharmaK9." Bank Chor Trailer Mocks Kapil Sharma Recently, there was Bank Chor movie trailer was released which mocked Kapil Sharma. Apparently, Kapil was to do the film, he had also signed the film. But, because of his busy TV schedule, he couldn't do the film and Riteish replaced Kapil. Riteish Replaces Kapil! As a result of this, the movie got delayed. Coming back to the trailer, a background voice in the trailer said, "Hum Riteish (Deshmukh) ko laaye, kyunki Kapil Sharma bewafaa hai, Chaho toh Sunil (Grover) se pooch lo!"

The makers of the film not only mocked Kapil, it took advantage of Sunil and Kapil's fight!

Watch Bank Chor Trailer Here

Recently, a fan tweeted that his French girlfriend saw a picture Sunil and said that he looked like the younger version of the Hollywood actor, George Clooney.

He wrote to Sunil, "@WhoSunilGrover Dude, I was scrolling down on FB & this passed by.My gf beside me said You look like a younger George Clooney.😂she is french." Sunil replied for the tweet, "I completely agree with her. She makes sense to me."

Although Kapil and Sunil's fight has divided the team, fans and, now even celebrities, the two comedians continue to entertain the audiences in their own way.

While Kapil continues with his show unaffected, Sunil is busy with live shows. We also watch Sunil as fans' favourite characters Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Pinky on live shows as well as Sony TV's other shows.

A few of Kapil and Sunil's fans are already divided after the comedians' fight. And now, we feel celebrities are also choosing their sides!

What do you think - Are celebrities too, taking Kapil and Sunil's sides? Hit the comment box to share your views...