 »   »   » SHOCKING! Akshay Mhatre Goes Nude For A Scene In Piyaa Albela!

Piyaa Albela actor Akshay Mhatre goes nude for a scene in the show.

Akshay Mhatre, who plays the role of Naren on Zee TV's show Piyaa Albela, has shocked the viewers by going nude for the show!

According to the latest promo, Naren, who is more spiritually inclined, is seen with a baba. Naren decides to walk out of the house naked. His parents are shocked to see this, while Pooja (Sheen Das), runs to save Naren!

Talking about the sequence Akshay told a leading daily, "I took it as a joke when Sooraj Barjatya sir told me that I will have to go nude for a sequence. After all, they have never even shown a kiss between the lead pair in any of their shows or films."

He added, "But when I realised that he was serious, I became quite nervous. I am shy by nature and won't even remove my shirt to impress a girl, so this came as a shock. The scene is crucial to the storyline, so I decided to go ahead."

Akshay said that though he went nude only for a couple of shots, it was an extremely embarrassing experience. During the shot, nobody except DOP was allowed on the sets.

Apparently, Akshay tried to cover up with stockings and skin-coloured shorts, but it looked fake.

He added, "We had to show that my character, who is spiritually inclined, doesn't care about his body anymore. I don't know how much of it will be shown, but we have done our best to make it look aesthetic."

