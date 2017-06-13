 »   »   » SHOCKING! Parichay Actress Kritika Chaudhary Found Dead; Murder Suspected!

Kritika Chaudhary, a model and struggling actress, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in suburban Andheri on Monday (June 12). Apparently, the police has filed an Accidental Death Report and further details are awaited.

According to the reports, the neighbours called the police, when they noticed the foul smell from Kritika's apartment. After breaking the door, the police found the decomposed body of the actress. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Although, accidental death report has been filed, the investigation is on as the police are suspicious as the door was locked from outside.

A police officer was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "The AC of the room was on so that smell could not come out soon. We believe she was murdered three to four days back, today foul smell started emitting."

Kritika shifted from Haridwar to Mumbai to make her name in the glamour industry. She has done a few modelling assignments. In 2011, she got her first break in Balaji Telefilms' show Parichay. She has also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's film Rajjo.