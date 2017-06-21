 »   »   » Latest BUZZ! SHOCKING! Shakti Arora & Neha Saxena Were Already Married!

We had recently reported about the rumours that said Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena have ended their four years relationship.

While a few reports speculated about the reason of their break-up, Spotboye reports suggests that the couple were already married. So, it's not break-up, but a divorce! Read on...

Shakti & Neha Had Tiffs! A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Yes, it is true that they were having tiffs. There are two major issues relating to the couple. One of them is commitment phobia." Reason Behind Shakti & Neha's Break-up "Shakti and Neha have been engaged for four years now and she really wants to get married to him. However, he tasted true success post Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and is doing very well in Indonesia, where he has a sustainable fan base." Neha Wanted To Get Married "Shakti feels that marriage will dent his image of a sexy and desirable actor, which is counter-productive at this stage. In the mean time, Neha is fed up of waiting since four years and really wanted to get hitched." Shakti Disappointed With Neha's Career! Another reason behind the break-up is Neha's career! The source added, "Shakti is really disappointed with how Neha Saxena's career has failed to take off." Neha's Career "She did her last show in 2013, Amita Ka Amit and was seen in Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. He feels she is not serious enough about her career and this has upset him. Ego issues have cropped up between the two." Third Person! This is not all! Spotboye had also reported that the third person is the reason for their break-up. According to the Indonesian media, Shakti has been getting closer with his fellow contestant, who is a singer - Zaskia Gotik. Shakti & Neha Were Already Married??? Spotboye report also claims that they were already married! The report said, "Shakti and Neha's wedding happened a week or two before Ekta Kapoor's Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi launched on Star Plus in Goregaon Sports Complex in June 2014." Ekta Unaware Of Shakti's Marriage! The couple had kept the marriage under the wraps and didn't want Ekta to know about their marriage. The report further said, "Shakti happened to see a section of the media trooping into his occasion which he wanted to keep at as a secret." Shakti-Neha "SpotboyE.com has it that the bridegroom then started sweating and made some calls to the higher-ups to drop the story." Shakti Refutes The Rumours According to Bizasia, "The rumours started after an article was published in Indonesia about a gimmick he is playing in a show. However, they took it rather seriously and made a story out of it"

We had reported that Neha went to Indonesia where Shakti was shooting, so that they can spend some time together but it had no positive effect! When Neha was asked about the rumours, she refuted it and said she returned from Jakarta only because my visa expired.

Even Shakti had said that all is well between them.

We had reported that Neha had also deleted their pictures together from her social media account. The actor had also done the same.

He also silenced the rumours by sharing a picture snapped with Neha, on his social networking account, with the caption, "A Real relationship will last long beyond the rumors..Putting All Rumours to Rest.. #relationshipgoals."

What do you think - are they faking their relationship? Hit the comment box to share your views...