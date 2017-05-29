 »   »   » Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak To Debut In Bollywood; To Star Opposite Darsheel Safary!

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make a debut in Bollywood industry. Apparently, Palak has been roped in to star opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary!

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was quoted by PTI as saying, "Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon." Shweta's daughter is as gorgeous as her mother. Have a look...

Shweta’s Daughter Palak Shweta's daughter is all grownup and winning the internet with her gorgeous looks! Palak had recently shot for a photoshoot. With the pictures it looked like the actress is ready to follow her mother's footsteps. Palak Looks Pretty Shweta's daughter Palak rocks in both Indian and western attires - we can say ‘like mother like daughter. Doesn't she look pretty in this white lehenga? Palak Is Active On The Social Media Palak is active on social media and shares a lot of pictures. Posting a picture from her photoshoot, Palak wrote, "This day was my favourite 🖤 PC- @mattyadav." Palak Has A Good Number Of Followers! Palak already has a good fan following on the social media. Sharing another picture from a photoshoot, Palak wrote, "🕰 PC- @mattyadav." Palak Tiwari Palak shared this picture and wrote, "Its proven, true love does leave a mark (hence the dog hair) 🐾." Like Mother, Like Daughter! Going by these pictures, we have to say that Palak looks as beautiful as her mother. Palak reminds us of her mother's Kasautii Zindagii Kay days!

Palak is active on social media and with the pictures it looks like the actress is all set to make a damakedaar entry in the showbiz!

Palak is Shweta Tiwari's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta and Raja had married in 1998. The actress reportedly suffered in a troubled relationship characterised by Raja's alcoholism and violence. She had also said how her husband used to misbehave on the sets of her shows. The couple got divorced in 2007.

Shweta married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The couple has a son Reyansh.

Recently, Shweta was a victim to death hoax. The actress had said that she doesn't feel like reacting to such rumours as she has been declared dead by people for the third time!

Although Shweta has done a few Bollywood movies, she was popular in Television industry. She is the second Most Awarded Star Parivaar Awards Winner after Hina Khan and along with Smriti Zubin Irani and Hiten Tejwani.

While Shweta is popular in Telly land, will Palak beat her mother and make it big in Bollywood industry?

