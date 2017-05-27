 »   »   » Shweta Tiwari Falls Victim To Death Hoax; Here’s How Shweta & Her Husband Reacted To The False News

Many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Dilip Kumar have been victim of death hoax. Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari joins the list!

A few hours ago, Shweta Tiwari's death news spread on social media. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has been declared dead! Read on...

The Rumours Got Abhinav Kohli Worried! The actress' husband Abhinav Kohli was shocked with the news. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I got panicked when I got to know about this news." Abhinav Didn't Know How To React! "I mean, I had just spoken to her few minutes back and when somebody called me up with this news; I didn't knew how to react on it." Abhinav Called Shweta "Immediately, I called up Shweta and found her all well. In fact, she started laughing at me. All I want to say is that she is alive and is doing very well." Shweta Doesn't Feel Like Reacting To Such Rumours Shweta says that she doesn't feel like reacting to such rumours as she has been declared dead by people for the third time! Shweta On Her Death Hoax She said, "I don't feel like reacting to such rumours now. Believe it or not, this is the third time people have declared me dead and I have become used to it." Abhinav Was Nervous! "Abhinav was the first one to call me up; he was nervous while speaking on phone. I told him to relax and just ignore such baseless rumours. I am very much alive and happily enjoying the evening with my children."

On her professional front, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was last seen on TV show Beguasarai. Her husband said that she has been approached with many scripts but it is important to make a right choice (right script) to announce her comeback.

The actress recently gave birth to second baby, and has been spending quality time with her little one. She is active on social media and shares adorable pictures of her new born as well as her daughter Palak. It has to be recalled that Shweta had announced the baby's name on her social networking account.

Shweta married Abhinav Kohli on July 13, 2013. Previously, the actress was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, but they got divorced in 2007.

After Reyansh's birth, Abhinav had said that he is already a dad (as they have a daughter Palak), with Reyansh's entry his journey will be a little different. He had said that he is mentally prepared for it and waiting for him to grow a little older.