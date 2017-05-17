 »   »   » Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Did Karan Patel Lose His Cool At The Awards Ceremony?

We had recently reported about how Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ruhanika Dhawan's mother were upset at the recently held (May 13) awards ceremony Star Parivaar Awards 2017.

Now it is said that Karan Patel, who was the host of Star Parivaar Awards 2017, lost his cool and yelled at everyone at SPA 2017. Read on to know why Karan lost his temper...

Karan Wanted To Go For The After-Party A source was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Karan wanted to go for the after-party, but since he was hosting the show with Arjun Bijlani, they had to wait to shoot a few close-ups after the main ceremony." (Images Source: Instagram) Karan Loses His Cool The source added, "Since things were not well-organised, Karan lost his cool. He yelled at everyone for making him wait." Well, seems like Karan and controversies go hand in hand. (Images Source: Instagram) Karan’s Tantrums This is not the first time that Karan is in news for his tantrums. Previously, he had halted Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoot because he didn't want to shoot a rain sequence. Karan & Controversies Go Hand In Hand He had also refused to give bytes to the media at Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's wedding. But every single time, a news comes out about his tantrums, the actor comes out and clarifies his stand! Well, it has to be seen what the actor has to say about the recent incident! Ankita Impressed With Karan Meanwhile, Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava, who also attended Star Parivaar Awards, was completely smitten by Karan Patel's looks and his hosting skills. Karan-Ankita She had shared a picture and wrote, "With this guy who Looked Dapper and Hosted SPA2017 with Sooooooooo much Elan! He was sooooooo awesome on stage that I had a lil crush on him for a sec..." Ankita Praises Karan "... and then I realised that this one is mine and I'm taking him home tonit and all the rest of the nights remaining in my Life!! #mysoulmate #mylove @karan9198."

We had also reported how Devoleena was embarrassed as the security official failed to recognise her and asked for the passes at Star Parivaar Awards. After she gained entry, she was also made to wait to give bytes as other actors were busy giving their bytes. Also, Shivangi Joshi was snubbed by media.

It was also reported that Ruhanika Dhawan's mother was unhappy with the seating arrangements.

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was attended by Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Ankita Bhargava, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shivani Surve, Preetika Rao, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh to name a few.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel. The red carpet event was hosted by Aditi Bhatia and Abhishek Verma.

Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan, Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh-Shrenu Parikh Chandra Nandni actors and others performed at the awards ceremony.

Most of the awards were bagged by Ishqbaaz actors. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin and Shivangi too bagged a few awards.

The show will be aired on May 28 (Sunday) on Star Plus.