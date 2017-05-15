 »   »   » Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Ishqbaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta & Wife Jankee Share Adorable Pictures

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was held on Saturday (May 13) at Worli, Mumbai. The who's who of the television industry graced the event. The awards event was high on entertainment glitz and glamour.

As we revealed earlier, Ishqbaaz won maximum number of awards at the event. Overall, Nakuul Mehta bagged three awards at the event. Nakuul and his wife Jankee shared a few adorable pictures from the awards ceremony. Have a look....

The Timbuku'ians Both Nakuul and Jankee shared this picture. Nakuul captioned the picture, "With the Timbuku'ians @alekhsangal @ajax.singh @jank_ee celebrating the victory!" Nakuul, Jankee With Anil He captioned this picture snapped with Jankee and Anil Jha as, "The fortress behind the #StarParivaarAwards. The lone ranger -- > @staraniljha." Jankee Romancing Nakuul’s Vanity! Nakuul posted a picture, in which his wife Jankee was seen near his vanity, post the awards ceremony. He captioned the picture, "The Mrs romancing my Vanity post a great night at the awards @jank_ee." Nakuul & Jankee With Marischa He shared this picture snapped with Jankee and Marischa, and captioned, "With the 'real' star --> @marischaf! She pulls the whip & makes me dance & I ❤️ her!" Nakuul, Jankee & Shrenu Celebrating The Victory Nakuul, Shrenu, Jankee, Aijaz Nakhuda and Anu were also seen partying after winning the award. He shared the picture of them celebrating the victory. Nakuul With His Awards! Jankee shared this adorable picture, where Nakuul was seen peacefully sleeping with the three awards - Best Beta, Favourite Digital Star and Best Jodi (International) Awards. Nakuul Mehta At SPA 2017 Jankee shared a picture which she captioned as 'I am proud of mama ❤️'. In the picture, while Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel were busy hosting the show, Surbhi Chandna was seen smiling at Nakuul. Ishqbaaz Actors With The Happy Producer Jankee also captured Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta and the ‘happy' producer Gul Khan with all the five awards that Nakuul and Surbhi got! Nakuul & Surbhi – The Best Jodi (International) Nakuul also shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Chandna and wrote, "Say Hello to the Best Jodi of the Year!! #StarParivaarAwards2017... It's been on helluva ride jamming with @officialsurbhic on #Ishqbaaaz , playing characters which are chalk & cheese to each other."

He further wrote, "It's hard to imagine anybody else bringing the energy, the chutzpah & the emotional beauty which she brings to our scenes. Everytime I am asked if there's any other character I would like to play on IB and I always say it's, 'Anika', gender not being an hindrance. ;)"

"That's what you've done with your role. Thank you for being the better half of this Jodi! We've only just got started. Looking forward to many more magical moments between 'Action & Cut' and celebrations outside of it."

"❤️ Big love to our most favourite designer from Bandra for making us look as preppy & cool as you always do @shivanishirali . 💙."

Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Omkara also bagged Best Naya Sadasya (Male) Award. He shared a picture and wrote, "Its was an evening to remember #starparivaarawards... loads of masti loads of dhamaal... thank you to four lions and to star you have been absolutely kind... 🙏🏻."

Also, Reyhna Pandit, who plays the role of Svetlana Kapoor, bagged Most Stylish Sadasya Award. The award was also shared with Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.

We wish the show entertain the audiences and wins many more awards....