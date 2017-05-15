 »   »   » Star Parivaar Awards 2017: Ishqbaaz Actor Nakuul Mehta & Wife Jankee Share Adorable Pictures

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING
Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was
held on Saturday (May 13) at Worli, Mumbai. The who's who of the
television industry graced the event. The awards event was high on
entertainment glitz and glamour.
As we revealed earlier, Ishqbaaz won maximum number of awards at
the event. Overall, Nakuul Mehta bagged three awards at the
event. Nakuul and his wife Jankee shared a few adorable pictures
from the awards ceremony. Have a look....
The Timbuku'ians
Both Nakuul and Jankee shared this picture. Nakuul captioned the
picture, "With the Timbuku'ians @alekhsangal @ajax.singh @jank_ee
celebrating the victory!"
Nakuul, Jankee With Anil
He captioned this picture snapped with Jankee and Anil Jha as,
"The fortress behind the #StarParivaarAwards. The lone ranger --
> @staraniljha."
Jankee Romancing Nakuul’s
Vanity!
Nakuul posted a picture, in which his wife Jankee was seen near
his vanity, post the awards ceremony. He captioned the picture,
"The Mrs romancing my Vanity post a great night at the awards
@jank_ee."
Nakuul & Jankee With
Marischa
He shared this picture snapped with Jankee and Marischa, and
captioned, "With the 'real' star --> @marischaf! She pulls the
whip & makes me dance & I ❤️ her!"
Nakuul, Jankee & Shrenu
Celebrating The Victory
Nakuul, Shrenu, Jankee, Aijaz Nakhuda and Anu were also seen
partying after winning the award. He shared the picture of them
celebrating the victory.
Nakuul With His Awards!
Jankee shared this adorable picture, where Nakuul was seen
peacefully sleeping with the three awards - Best Beta, Favourite
Digital Star and Best Jodi (International) Awards.
Nakuul Mehta At SPA 2017
Jankee shared a picture which she captioned as 'I am proud of
mama ❤️'. In the picture, while Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel were
busy hosting the show, Surbhi Chandna was seen smiling at
Nakuul.
Ishqbaaz Actors With The Happy
Producer
Jankee also captured Ishqbaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul
Mehta and the ‘happy' producer Gul Khan with all the five awards
that Nakuul and Surbhi got!
Nakuul & Surbhi – The Best
Jodi (International)
Nakuul also shared a picture snapped with Surbhi Chandna and
wrote, "Say Hello to the Best Jodi of the Year!!
#StarParivaarAwards2017... It's been on helluva ride jamming with
@officialsurbhic on #Ishqbaaaz , playing characters which are chalk
& cheese to each other."
He further wrote, "It's hard to imagine anybody else bringing
the energy, the chutzpah & the emotional beauty which she
brings to our scenes. Everytime I am asked if there's any other
character I would like to play on IB and I always say it's,
'Anika', gender not being an hindrance. ;)"
"That's what you've done with your role. Thank you for being the
better half of this Jodi! We've only just got started. Looking
forward to many more magical moments between 'Action & Cut' and
celebrations outside of it."
"❤️ Big love to our most favourite designer from Bandra for
making us look as preppy & cool as you always do
@shivanishirali . 💙."
Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Omkara also bagged Best
Naya Sadasya (Male) Award. He shared a picture and wrote, "Its was
an evening to remember #starparivaarawards... loads of masti loads
of dhamaal... thank you to four lions and to star you have been
absolutely kind... 🙏🏻."
Also, Reyhna Pandit, who plays the role of Svetlana Kapoor,
bagged Most Stylish Sadasya Award. The award was also shared with
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.
We wish the show entertain the audiences and wins many more
awards....
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 1:51 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...