 »   »   » Star Parivaar Awards: Shivangi-Mohsin, Nakuul-Surbhi, Divyanka-Drashti & Others Rock The Dance Floor

Star Parivaar Awards 2017, which was held recently (May 13), in Worli Mumbai, was a star studded event. The awards ceremony was hosted by Karan Patel and Arjun Bijlani.

Actors from the various popular shows stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances. Overall it was a glittering magical evening. From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel to Ishqbaaz's Nakuul Mehta-Surbhi Chandna, the 'Star Parivaar' actors set the stage on fire. Have a look....

Divyanka Tripathi-Drashti Dhami Yeh Hai Mohababtein's Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita) and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil's Drashti Dhami (Naina) will be seen setting the stage on fire with their face-off act. Divyanka-Drashti While Divayanka looked like ‘ice queen' in white-blue dress, Drashti looked gorgeous in red dress. The duo will be seen performing to the song ‘Sun saathiya'. Divyanka-Karan Patel Divyanka will also be seen performing with her on-screen husband Karan Patel (Raman). The duo will be seen performing to the song ‘Kitne Bhi Tu Karle Sitam' and making the audiences laugh with their act. Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Naira and Kartik (Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan) from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be performing an aerial view act. The couple will be setting the stage on fire with their sizzling performances to the songs - ‘Kala Chashma' and ‘Ok Jaanu'. Kunal-Shrenu Ishqbaaz actors Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh (Omkara and Gauri) will also be seen performing a water act. Nakuul Mehta & Surbhi Chandna Apparently, another popular couple of Star Parivaar, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna (Shivaay and Anika), will be seen impressing viewers by performing to the title track of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and ‘Sunn mere humsafar' from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Chandra Nandini Actors Chandra Nandini actors Rajat Tokas and Shweta Basu will be seen performing a sensuous act for the awards night. Also, Muzamil Ibrahim and Rajat Tokas will be seen performing on Baahubali's song ‘Saaho Re Baahubali'. Other Performances Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai actors Shoaib Ibrahim & Surbhi Jyoti (Abhimanyu and Geetanjali) and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji Kanak & Uma Shankar (Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi) will also be seen performing at the event. Also, Nach Baliye 8's Dipika Kakar will be performing to the song ‘Jiya jale' from the film Dil Se.

Who Won The Awards?

As we reported earlier, Ishqbaaz actors bagged most of the awards. The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was also not left behind as the actors of the show too bagged a few awards at the event.

Apart from Ishqbaaz and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Saath Nibhana Saathiya actors too bagged awards.

Who All Walked The Red Carpet?



Television czarina Ekta Kapoor walked the red carpet with her father Jeetendra.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors - Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vishal Singh, Jana Na Dil Se Door's Shivani Surve and Vikram Singh Chauhan and other actors walked the red carpet.

Controversies Of SPA 2017



Right from shooting the promo to the main award, the event was grabbing headlines. It was said that Saathiya actors Shruti Prakash and Rohit Suchanti (Sita and Ricky) had to wait for their promo shoot for a long time as the other popular couples (Divyanka, Drashti and others shooting was in process).

Also, it was said that the host of the show Karan Patel lost his cool, as the actor wanted to go to the after party, but he and Arjun had to wait for a few close-ups after the main ceremony.

Also, it was said that Ruhanika Dhawan's mother was upset with the event's seating arrangements. Not only this, Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee was upset as she was failed to be recognised and YRKKH actress Shivangi Joshi was snubbed by the media!

SPA 2017 will be aired tomorrow (Sunday, May 28) at 8 PM on Star Plus.