 »   »   » Were Devoleena, Shivangi & Ruhanika’s Mother Disappointed At Star Parivaar Awards 2017?

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was
held on Saturday (May 13) at Worli, Mumbai. It was a starry affair,
with the who's who of the television industry gracing the event.
The awards event was high on entertainment glitz and glamour.
But, the grand event also had a few glitches. According to
Spotboye report, the popular actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and
Shivangi Joshi were disappointed at the event. No, it is not
because of awards! Read on to know what really happened...
Devoleena Fails To Be
Recognised
Apparently, Devoleena, who walked with her good friend Bhavini
Purohit, was failed to be recognised. As soon as they reached the
security point, the official asked the duo to show the passes. This
didn't go well with the actress.
Devoleena Annoyed!
Somehow they managed to enter the venue. But, later too,
Devoleena was annoyed as she had to wait to give her byte, as other
television actresses were busy giving their bytes!
Devoleena Refused To Reveal What
Went Wrong!
When Devoleena was asked about the same, she refused to throw
light on what went wrong. She mentioned that she was upset with
something else!
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi, who bagged two awards - Best Jodi (with Moshin
Khan), and Best Patni and performed at the event, was surprisingly,
shunned by the media!
Shivangi Joshi At SPA
According to Spotboye reports, after her performance, Shivangi
wanted to change her gown that was designed for the media red
carpet. But, the actress took a long time (over 2 hours) to get
ready and the media decided to walk out!
Ruhanika Dhawan At SPA 2017
Also, the report also suggests that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress
Ruhanika Dhawan's mother was upset with the seating
arrangement.
Ruhanika's Mom Upset
She expressed her displeasure as they were not given the front
seats, making it difficult for them to enjoy. She requested the
production team to give them other seats, but in vain! Apparently,
she exited the venue cribbing!
Devoleena & Shivangi
In contrast to the above report, we came across a few videos,
where Mohsin and Shivangi were seen talking to media. Also, it a
few pictures, where Devoleena was seen on red carpet!
(Images Source: Instagram)
As they say, there is no smoke without fire! Well, there must
have been a small issue, which must have been sorted out! Also,
these are 'small' glitches and we assume it can be avoided! Because
'Bade-bade awards ceremony main, aise choti-choti baatein hote
rehti hai!' What say guys?
Coming back to the awards ceremony... Saathiya's Devoleena won
Best Bahu Award. The actress also shared a picture with her award
and wrote, "Thank youu @msrashmi2002_ @gandhi_priyal @staraniljha
@starplus 😊Thank you everyone!!"
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi also stole the
limelight with her damakedaar performance with Mohsin Khan. As we
revealed earlier, Shivangi won two awards at the event.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel.
The red carpet event was hosted by Aditi Bhatia and Abhishek
Verma.
SPA 2017 was attended by Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi and
her husband Vivek Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit
Reddy, Ankita Bhargava, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shivani Surve,
Preetika Rao, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal
Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh to name a few.
Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 12:38 [IST]
