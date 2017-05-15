 »   »   » Were Devoleena, Shivangi & Ruhanika’s Mother Disappointed At Star Parivaar Awards 2017?

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was held on Saturday (May 13) at Worli, Mumbai. It was a starry affair, with the who's who of the television industry gracing the event. The awards event was high on entertainment glitz and glamour.

But, the grand event also had a few glitches. According to Spotboye report, the popular actresses Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shivangi Joshi were disappointed at the event. No, it is not because of awards! Read on to know what really happened...

Devoleena Fails To Be Recognised Apparently, Devoleena, who walked with her good friend Bhavini Purohit, was failed to be recognised. As soon as they reached the security point, the official asked the duo to show the passes. This didn't go well with the actress. Devoleena Annoyed! Somehow they managed to enter the venue. But, later too, Devoleena was annoyed as she had to wait to give her byte, as other television actresses were busy giving their bytes! Devoleena Refused To Reveal What Went Wrong! When Devoleena was asked about the same, she refused to throw light on what went wrong. She mentioned that she was upset with something else! Shivangi Joshi Shivangi Joshi, who bagged two awards - Best Jodi (with Moshin Khan), and Best Patni and performed at the event, was surprisingly, shunned by the media! Shivangi Joshi At SPA According to Spotboye reports, after her performance, Shivangi wanted to change her gown that was designed for the media red carpet. But, the actress took a long time (over 2 hours) to get ready and the media decided to walk out! Ruhanika Dhawan At SPA 2017 Also, the report also suggests that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Ruhanika Dhawan's mother was upset with the seating arrangement. Ruhanika's Mom Upset She expressed her displeasure as they were not given the front seats, making it difficult for them to enjoy. She requested the production team to give them other seats, but in vain! Apparently, she exited the venue cribbing! Devoleena & Shivangi In contrast to the above report, we came across a few videos, where Mohsin and Shivangi were seen talking to media. Also, it a few pictures, where Devoleena was seen on red carpet!

(Images Source: Instagram)

As they say, there is no smoke without fire! Well, there must have been a small issue, which must have been sorted out! Also, these are 'small' glitches and we assume it can be avoided! Because 'Bade-bade awards ceremony main, aise choti-choti baatein hote rehti hai!' What say guys?

Coming back to the awards ceremony... Saathiya's Devoleena won Best Bahu Award. The actress also shared a picture with her award and wrote, "Thank youu @msrashmi2002_ @gandhi_priyal @staraniljha @starplus 😊Thank you everyone!!"

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi also stole the limelight with her damakedaar performance with Mohsin Khan. As we revealed earlier, Shivangi won two awards at the event.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel. The red carpet event was hosted by Aditi Bhatia and Abhishek Verma.

SPA 2017 was attended by Drashti Dhami, Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Ankita Bhargava, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Shivani Surve, Preetika Rao, Surbhi Jyoti, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh to name a few.