 »   »   » Star Parivaar Awards: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi Thank Kaira Fans & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Team!

Star Parivaar Awards 2017 was held in Worli Mumbai on May 13. The event was telecast yesterday (May 28) on Star Plus. The who's who of television industry graced the event. The actors from the various popular shows stole the evening with their mind-blowing performances. Overall it was a glittering magical evening.

As we revealed earlier, Ishqbaaz bagged maximum number of trophies followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read on....





Kartik Naira Perform At SPA For those who missed the awards event, Kartik and Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi) gave dhamakedaar performances at the event. KaIra's Kala Chasma Dance Is What We Loved The Most They not only gave dance performances, but also performed an act (in which Kartik became Veeru and Naira was seen as Basanti) and made the audiences laugh. They performed to the songs, ‘Befikre', ‘Ok janu', ‘Ek wariyan' and ‘Kala chasma'. Shivangi Joshi At SPA 2017 Shivangi dressed in black, looked simply, yet gorgeous. Posting a picture Shivangi wrote, "About last night.. #starparivaarawards2017 ✨@starplus." Mohsin's Sister At SPA Mohsin's siblings were also present at the event. He shared this picture and wrote, "My beautiful lil sister #professor Our pride😘😎." Mohsin With Shivangi Posting this picture, Mohsin wrote, "Never has the gift of Lord been restricted" #starparivaarawards #spa 2017 #bestPati #bestPatni #bestJodi And my Best Chotu Bro with me !! All the love to all our Kaira ppl 😘😘😘." Mohsin With Awards Mohsin shared a picture and wrote, "Our Producer Writers Directors DOPs Editors This is thier hardwork sincereity and devotion. The Team that has created history and continues to be a game changer #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #yrrkh #dkp 🔥🔥🔥Aag Laga di Aag🔥🔥🔥." Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan Sharing the picture Shivangi wrote, "The best Jodi of the year❤️️This would not have been possible without you @khan_mohsinkhan 😘😘 First and foremost I would like to thank my producer #rajanshahi for giving me this opportunity." Shivangi Joshi With Awards Shivangi further wrote, "Great thanks to our directors @romeshkalra @rishimandial @raampandey30 @sunand7... I would also like to thank our creatives, writers,co-actors and the entire crew of #yehrishtakyakehlatahai and of course to all our fans for loving, supporting and voting😁 We thankyou from the bottom of our hearts 💕 I love you guys ❤️" YRKKH Team Celebrate Apparently, the channel sent the team, a cake. The team had a small cake cutting ceremony and enjoyed the moment.

While Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bagged a few awards, Vishal Singh also bagged an award. He was given Best Sasur Award at Star Parivaar awards.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been longest running show on television. The show got into trouble when popular actors of the show - Hina Khan, Karan Mehra and Rohan Mehra quit the show. The viewers were disappointed to watch as their favourite actors were not seen on the show. But it was Kartik and Naira's track that saved the show.

The producer of the show reveals what kept the show running successfully so long. He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I think what has kept 'Yeh Rishta...' going from the last 9 years is the dedication and the time that the team has dedicated, towards the show. I will also give a lot of credit to the channel for making the show what it is."

He added, "A period came into the show about last year. It was the most critical and defining period for 'Yeh Rishta...' in its entire 9 years duration. Because of major issues in certain departments and the blame game, the product started suffering. It was only due to loyal audiences that we could keep up with the show."

Well, we wish the show keeps entertaining the audiences the same way and win many more awards.