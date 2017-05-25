 »   »   » Oh No! Sunil Grover’s Ahmedabad Live Show ‘The Comedy Family’ Cancelled!

Sunil Grover has been in news for his live shows. But, his upcoming live show that was to happen in Ahmedabad on May 27, got into trouble because of the organiser Rajpal Shah!

The Ahmedabad-based organiser Rajpal Shah had filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil and the show's organiser Devang Shah, regarding the show. Apparently, Rajpal had even threatened that he will not let the show happen in the city! Well, as per Rajpal's wish, it is said that the live show has been cancelled!

(Image Source: Twitter)

A few hours ago, TransStadia wrote on Facebook, "Due to unavoidable circumstances we have been forced to cancel The Comedy Family show at The Arena by TransStadia on 27th May 2016. Ticket refunds will be initiated by BookMyShow and the refund amount will be processed within 10 working days. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused." (There is an error in the post - the year should be 2017 and not 2016).

Officials at The Arena by TransStadia were quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Everything was perfect and running smooth. Most of the tickets for the show had been sold and due to so many nuances surrounding the show, yesterday we received an official confirmation that the show has been cancelled. The organisers cancelled the show due to some legal problems surrounding the show."

For the uninitiated, it was said that Devang and Sunil Grover's manager had promised to organise an event with the comedian. But they breached the contract and are now holding a similar event at a different location in Ahmedabad, at a higher price!

After Rajpal filed a complaint, a local magistrate in Ahmedabad had ordered an investigation against Sunil and Devang and had asked the police to investigate the allegations.

Apart from Sunil Grover, The Comedy Family Show starred actors who quit The Kapil Sharma Show - Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar, Roshni Chopra, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale.

Well, we are sure that Sunil won't disappoint us and will come up with another live show to entertain the audiences.