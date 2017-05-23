 »   »   » Sunil Grover’s Ahmedabad Show Controversy: Rajpal Sues Sunil; Here’s What Devang Has To Say….

We had recently reported about Sunil Grover's live show at Ahmedabad, which has landed in a legal soup. The show is supposed to happen on May 27, but an Ahmedabad-based organiser Rajpal Shah, had filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Sunil and the show's organiser Devang Shah regarding the show.

Recently, Sunil Grover opened up about the controversy. He had said that it is not his mistake. He said that Rajpal had proposed to change the show's date. Since, he wasn't available at that date, he cancelled the event. Even Sunil's manager had returned the money.

But, Rajpal feels that they have breached the contract and are holding a similar event with a different organiser in Ahmedabad. Rajpal has moved to court and filed a complaint under section 417, 418 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apparently, Rajpal has threatened that he will not let the show happen in the city!

Now, we hear that a local magistrate in Ahmedabad has now ordered an investigation against Sunil and Devang and has asked the police to investigate the allegations.

Rajpal was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "On Facebook, I saw the poster of 'The Comedy Family Show' in Ahmedabad and I was shocked as the concept was mine and I saw the poster that said it is happening on May 27. When I called Devang, he said I didn't have the 'patience' for the show."

He added, "He's offering me other dates, but I wanted to be the first one to bring Sunil to a show in the city."

But, Devang says, "It's true that were did take a token amount of Rs 10 Lakhs, but returned it soon after we realised that we could not manage to do the show due to scheduling problems/ unavailability of Sunil on the changed dates as mentioned by the organiser."

Devang added that all was fine till the token amount was returned. But after the money was remitted in Rajpal's account, he started making 'harassing' calls!